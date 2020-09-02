Government eliminates question time during monsoon session and generates opposition anger | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: Opposition parties criticized the Modi government’s decision to ‘scrap’ question time during the monsoon session and many referred to it as a ‘death blow’ to democracy Although the government has agreed to zero hour which generally allows the parties to express their views on current political events and also sees the filing of postponement notices.The government also clarified that questions without an asterisk (written questions) will be sent to members. No “featured” questions – oral questions as a follow-up to written inquiries – will not be allowed during question time, sources in the speaker’s office said. Typically, interested ministers answer oral questions on the Chamber floor.Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said the decision to waive question time during the next session was made after most opposition parties gave their consent. The government argued that accommodating Question Time would require the presence of a large number of officials, making it difficult to adhere to social distancing protocols in the officials gallery.

“The opposition parties are asking questions about question hour and zero hour. Arjun Ram Meghwal, V Muraleedharan and I had spoken to all parties about this and, except for Derek O’Brien of TMC, they all agreed to waive question time, ”Joshi said. The minister added that he has now suggested to Lok Sabha President Om Birla and Rajya Sabha President M Venkaiah Naidu to limit zero hour to 30 minutes. “They will make the final decision. We have also asked the speaker to answer questions without stars, ”he added.

The decision to abandon question time in the already reduced monsoon parliament session had sparked a dispute with opposition leaders who referred to it as an attack on democracy.

While the leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury had written to Birla opposing the measure, Rajya Sabha LoP Ghulam Nabi Azad had agreed that it would be difficult to accommodate question time as the House would sit only four hours a day. Anand Sharma from Congress, however, tweeted his reservations, calling the decision “arbitrary, shocking and undemocratic.” “The sessions of the parliament are not intended only for government affairs, but also for scrutiny and government accountability,” he said on Twitter.

The monsoon session of Parliament is scheduled to begin on September 14 and continue until October 1. While Lok Sabha will sit starting at 9 am on opening day, it will meet from 3 pm to 7 pm for all subsequent sessions. Opposition MPs had argued that with question hour removed and zero hour reduced to 30 minutes, they would have little or no opportunity to raise and discuss issues important to their constituencies and the country. O’Brien, one of the loudest of the group, accused the government of “murdering democracy” in the name of the coronavirus.