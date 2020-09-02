Exclusive: Dilip Kumar’s Second Brother Ehsaan Khan Also Dies From COVID-19 | Hindi Movie News

India Top Headlines

Dilip Kumar’s brother Aslam Khan passed away at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai (Bandra), where he had been admitted along with his other brother Ehsaan Khan, on August 16. Both Aslam and Ehsaan had tested positive for the coronavirus and were hospitalized on account of low oxygen levels. We had brought you a detailed report on that and now we know that Ehsaan Khan no longer exists either. The end came around 11pm.

Dilip Kumar’s younger siblings, Ehsaan Khan and Aslam Khan, were connected to a non-invasive ventilator, which was placed alone. Key members of his family were aware of his critical condition and knew that the chances of them succeeding were negligible. Dr. Jalil Parkar of Lilavati, under whose care Ehsaan Khan had been admitted, confirmed the death.

Ehsaan Khan, who was in his 90s, had a history of blood pressure and heart problems.

