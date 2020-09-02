Covid-19: Sudden Deaths Lead Government to Issue Recommendations for Doctors | India News

India Top Headlines

More about Covid-19

NEW DELHI: Sudden deaths of Covid-19 patients, both on arrival at the emergency department and those admitted to hospital, have prompted the Ministry of Health to ask doctors to strictly monitor patients with factors at risk or with previous comorbid conditions such as chronic lung disease.“The reasons that have been proposed include a sudden cardiac event, prior to a silent hypoxia that went unnoticed or due to a thrombotic complication such as pulmonary thromboembolism,” says a document published by the Ministry of Health on the clinical management of patients with Covid-19 in ICU.

“They should not be allowed to move around unsupervised. The anticoagulant should be used in all patients at risk who do not have any risk factors for bleeding, “he added. The document, prepared by AIIMS-Delhi, comes as a result of the increasing number of deaths of patients with Covid-19. It also aims to verify the arbitrary practices of doctors treating Covid patients across India by detailing whether certain drugs should be used on such patients.

The document, called Frequently Asked Questions about Covid-19, asked doctors not to use antifibrotics like pirfenidone (to prevent pulmonary fibrosis) and methylene blue, an oxidizing-reducing agent. It also does not include some of the drugs that have been approved by the regulator for drugs under emergency authorization.

The document also says that tocilizumab or remdisivir should not be given to suspects who are not confirmed Covid-19 patients.