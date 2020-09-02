India Top Headlines

A frantic farewell to Judge Mishra | India News

NEW DELHI: Evoking controversy at the bar and solving many problems for justices characterized his six-plus-year tenure on the Supreme Court, but Justice Arun Mishra’s desire for a quiet dismissal on his last day as SC judge was denied by Attorney General KK Venugopal and President of the Bar Dushyant Dave.

According to tradition, Bobde shared the stand with CJI SA Bobde on Wednesday after a grueling few months of writing voluminous judgments on important issues: daughters have the same coparcenary right in ancestral property, the Amrapali case, the punishment of lawyer Prashant Bhushan for contempt and solving complex payment problems. regarding AGR quotas of telecommunications companies. Ironically, this was the first and last time that Judge Mishra and Judge Bobde were on the same bench.

As soon as the court finished its judicial work, Chief Counsel Mukul Rohatgi and Attorney General Tushar Mehta wished Judge Mishra a happy retirement life. But Venugopal started from where he left off his arguments in the Bhushan case. “I would have been glad if no punishment had been given. But the court trial led by Judge Mishra elaborately established the law on contempt of court and it will be debated for a long time,” the attorney general said.

When it was the last turn to speak, Judge Mishra asked the forgiveness of all defenders if he had hurt them in any way. He said his judgments were always dictated by his conscience. “I have always tried to do the right thing and the best. I have not solved a single case by keeping my conscience closed. You can criticize my judgments but not attribute a motive,” he said. He had just started responding to the attorney general about Bhushan’s ruling when CJI Bobde stopped him saying, “zyada mat bolo ab (stay out of it now).”

The Attorney General said he had excellent personal relationships with this “extremely hardworking judge” who was “firm and unwavering”, who deserved the epithet of “iron judge.” Dave was seen on screen during the virtual goodbye but could not be heard. He later complained that he was deliberately silenced in the video conference by the record. In a letter to the CJI, he called this a “game plan” to prevent him from speaking on the occasion “for fear that I would say something unpleasant,” even though I never had such an intention.

Dave said: “I must confess that the SC has reached a level where the judges are afraid of the bar. Please remember, the judges come and go, but we the bar remains constant.” Saddened by the events, he said, “I will never again participate in any function organized by the Supreme Court until my term (as president of the SCBA) ends in December.”

CJI Bobde enthusiastically praised Judge Mishra, referring to him as a “beacon of life, courage and strength in the face of adversity.” He said that Judge Mishra had bravely struggled in many difficult situations, both as a judge and in his personal life, with “many health problems”.

“I know of no one who has faced so much adversity and yet acted with such courage. You will leave behind a legacy of hard work, scholarship, strength, and excellent relationships that you shared with all of your peers. You have so many scoops and so many important judgments.” he added.

Judge Mishra was the man judges turned to when they had problems with their colleagues. At one point, CJI JS Khehar had bypassed Judge J. Chelameswar and expanded the five-member college to the sixth highest-ranking judge. Judge Chelameswar sought the good offices of Judge Mishra to return to school.

Interestingly, it was Judge Chelameswar who led a rebellion by four high-ranking judges against the then CJI Dipak Misra to have the petition on the death of Judicial Officer BH Loya assigned to a bench headed by Judge Mishra and recused from the case. . Once again, it was Judge Mishra who played a key role in restoring normalcy behind peer courtrooms.

When CJI Ranjan Gogoi faced charges of sexual harassment, it was Judge Mishra who presided over the court after CJI Gogoi unleashed his anguish over how a “lobby” was using a judicial assistant to defame him and destabilize the power of attorney. SC judges will lose a colleague who supported them through thick and thin.

