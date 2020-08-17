Zoom: How Google Could ‘Kill’ This Popular App To Take On Zoom – Breaking News

India Top Headlines

Tech giant Google may be planning to remove its Duo video calling app, according to a report by 9to5Google. Google already has its Meet application integrated with Gmail.

According to the report, this likely move by Google has something to do with the company placing its consumer communication services in the hands of G Suite director Javier Soltero. Google’s upper hand reportedly informed employees that two apps were not actually needed for video calling.



To compete with Zoom, Google released the Meet video calling app that was free to use just like Duo. Meet also came integrated into the Gmail platform. Your business may be considering maintaining a single video calling app for regular and business needs. According to the report, the two apps can be merged as “Duet” (Duo + Meet).

Duo has been a major video app for Google before Meet came along. While Google Allo couldn’t be a success, Duo was thanks to the video calling feature. Some of the features that have been added to Duo have been support for group calls, the web client, and audio and video messages. The application is pre-installed and comes integrated with Google Messages and Phone dialer. Starting a video call with a contact is easy.

The report, which cites sources, says that the Meet app will be revamped with some of the Google Duo features, such as end-to-end encryption, the phone that communicates with users for video, 3D effects, etc.

Perhaps the reason behind this supposed removal of the Duo app is the popularity of Google Meet which has surpassed that of Duo. Maximum daily use of Meet increased 30 times at the end of April, says the report citing Google, while Duo usage during the same time saw an increase of just 8 times.