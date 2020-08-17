The corruption charge is not contempt: Bhushan | India News
NEW DELHI: After being found guilty of contempt of court for shocking the Chief Justice of India and the Supreme Court with his “false and malicious” tweets, activist and advocate Prashant Bhushan told the SC on Sunday that press charges of Corruption against judges would not be enough to disrespect the court.
In an elaborate defense to rid himself of contempt proceedings brought against him in 2009 for calling half of the 16 former CJI corrupt, Bhushan said that the mere expression of a corruption charge could not be contempt of court, as A parliamentary committee had already said: “Corruption exists in the lower ranks of the judiciary throughout India and, in some places, it has also spread to the higher ranks.”
He said that when even former CJI SP Bharucha had admitted that 20% of judges were corrupt and former CJI P Sathasivam said: “I must fairly admit that the judiciary is not on the fringes of corruption,” how could the court come to a conclusion that ‘corruption’ per se would be contempt.
On August 10, a bench of Judge Arun Mishra, BR Gavai and Krishna Murari had said: “Before reaching any finding on whether (Prashant Bhushan’s) statement made on ‘corruption’ would amount per se to contempt of court, the matter is required to be heard.”
Bhushan said he had clarified on August 4 that his comment that half of the 16 former CJIs were corrupt did not point to financial corruption, but to impropriety, and regretted that it was misinterpreted to cause pain to former CJIs as well as to their relatives.
In written submissions submitted through defender Kamini Jaiswal, Bhushan responded to the August 10 Supreme Court order saying that he had used the word corruption in a broad sense to include any wrongdoing other than merely financial corruption. “Therefore, to examine whether imputing corruption to a judge would amount to contempt per se, one would first have to examine what is commonly understood to include the word corruption,” he said.
Bhushan said that the word “corruption” has a broader meaning. “The word corruption has been defined, discussed and elaborated in several critical documents such as the Prevention of Corruption Act of 1988, the United Nations Convention against Corruption, in various judgments of the Supreme Court, as well as of British courts and Americans, reports the Law Commission etc. “, said.
The lawyer said that discussing corruption among the judges was important as that alone could lead to an investigation against him and possible impeachment by Parliament.
Bhushan also cited the cases of high court judges PD Dinakaran and Soumitra Sen, who had resigned following expulsion motions from Parliament after the judges’ inquiry committee found them guilty.
