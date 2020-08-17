supreme-court-will-hear-plea-for-postponement-of-exams

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court will hear a petition for the postponement of the JEE Main 2020 and NEET UG exams, which are scheduled to take place in September amid the Covid-19 pandemic, today, that is, August 17, 2020. The request will be heard. by the SC Bench headed by Judge Arun Mishra.

The allegation, presented on August 6, by 11 students from 11 states, had sought the annulment of the public notices released by the National Testing Agency on July 3, in which it was decided to take the JEE Main and NEET UG exams in September. . The petitioners also urged the court to order the Center to conduct JEE and NEET tests only after normalcy is restored to the country.

The plea had cited that, taking the JEE Main and NEET exam across the country at such a dangerous time is nothing more than putting the lives of billions of young students (including applicants here) at the greatest risk and danger of disease and death. He also said that the best resource at this stage may be to wait a little longer, let the COVID-19 crisis calm down, and then just take these tests, to save the lives of the students and their parents.

Issuing a notice on July 3, the NTA said that the JEE Main will take place from September 1-6 and that NEET UG 2020 will take place on September 13, 2020.

The statement submitted by attorney Alakh Alok Srivastava also read: “By deciding to take the above-mentioned JEE (Main) April-2020 and NEET UG-2020 exams in September 2020, respondents (NTA and others) have overlooked that many States have refused to allow any professional or non-professional examinations in their states at this stage, and therefore it is likely that it will cause unimaginable harassment to petitioners and other students in similar situations. ”

