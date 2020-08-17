India Top Headlines

Railroad Reimbursement Exceeds Your Ticket Income In The Last 5 Months | India News

NEW DELHI: Having refunded more than their total earnings for tickets in the last five months, the railroads are seeing a ray of light in the increased revenue they have seen in the freight segment. Freight gains in the first half of August have exceeded the gains recorded a year ago and in the last week there was an increase of 3.4%.

The speed of freight trains has also doubled compared to last year, from 22.7 km / h to 45.6 km / h, helping railways move goods faster. The eastern railroad zone has seen a maximum increase in average freight train speed from 17.7 kmph in August 2019 to 57.5 kmph this month.

Official data shows that the domestic carrier earned Rs 2,368 crore in passenger bookings this year, while the refund due to train cancellation stood at Rs 2,628 crore as of August 11. The Ministry of Railways has said that they do not expect more than 15% of revenue from the passenger segment. versus budget estimate of nearly Rs 50 billion during this financial year.

Although the total refund in 2019 was higher at Rs 3,660.08 crore, the profit was also higher at Rs 17,309 crore when train services were normal. This is the first time that the railways have reimbursed more in the passenger segment than they earned.

Meanwhile, the data available on the railways online platform, Raildrishti, in the last week, said that the carrier recorded a 9.8% increase in freight and the total profit was Rs 2,078 crore, which is 3.4% more. than the corresponding period in 2019. As of August 15, revenue increased almost 1% compared to last year and cargo was 8.2% more.

Reference page