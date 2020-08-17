Sports

Mahendra Singh Dhoni Will Play For Chennai Super Kings ‘As Long As He Wants’ | Cricket news

CHENNAI: Mahendra Singh Dhoni might have taken everyone by surprise by announcing his international retirement on Saturday, but the Chennai Super Kings are not overly concerned about their captain’s future with the team. The IPL franchise wants Dhoni to play for them as long as he wants.

“He has only left international cricket. He is going to play for CSK. We want him to play for us as long as he wants. In fact, we also plan to retain him as a player after the 2021 IPL,” said Kasi, CEO of CSK. Viswanathan told TOI on Sunday.

CSK, which began training camp on Saturday, did not return to practice Sunday due to the lockdown in the city. Dhoni, who had played competitive cricket at the World Cup last year, is set to return to action when the IPL begins in the United Arab Emirates on September 19. But there is speculation that the 39-year-old could leave the sport altogether if CSK manage to win the IPL this year.

“The decision to retire from international cricket was typical of Dhoni. But we do not interfere with him when it comes to cricket decisions. However, we certainly hope that he does not make a decision like that and leave CSK,” Viswanathan said. .

The CSK official was in charge of the team’s first training session at the MA Chidambaram stadium here on Saturday when Dhoni announced his retirement. Viswanathan said there was no indication of Dhoni’s impending decision in his body language when he was hitting. “Practice started around 4:30 pm and Dhoni ended around 7:00 and he returned to the locker room. Half an hour later, I received a text message from our owner, N Srinivasan, asking me to verify if the news was correct. He confronted Dhoni when he came back from the dressing room and confirmed the news, “Viswanathan reported.

Dhoni has been known as a calm and collected player who hardly breaks down under pressure. Viswanathan said the former India captain showed no emotion when he broke the news. “His decision took us completely by surprise, but he showed no emotions. He was as calm and collected as ever. The Indian team and CSK have achieved success over the years under Dhoni’s captaincy because there was clarity in their thoughts. On Saturday also, I could see the same clarity in his decision ”, he concluded.

Times of India