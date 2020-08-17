‘Drishyam’ director Nishikant Kamat passes away at 50

India Top Headlines

Bollywood filmmaker Nishikant Kamat passed away today in a hospital in the city of Hyderabad. The 50-year-old filmmaker had been diagnosed with chronic liver disease and other secondary infections. Marathi actor Jaywant Wadkar, who was in contact with his close collaborator Ajay Rai in Hyderabad, had confirmed the same.

Filmmaker Milap Zaveri shared a fond memory with the filmmaker and revealed how she was supposed to collaborate with Nishikant Kamat for a film with Abhishek Bachchan. “Heartbreaking news that Nishikant Kamat passed away. He judged My first play at Jaihind College, where he awarded me the best actor and writer award. I was going to direct” Sanak “written by @shiekhspear and me, starring @juniorbachchan Sadly, the Movie Won’t Happen. I’ll miss it. Heartbroken. ”

Nishikant Kamat is known for directing Bollywood films such as Ajay Devgn and Tabu’s ‘Drishyam’ lead, and Irrfan Khan’s ‘Madaari’. She has also worked with John Abraham on two films, ‘Force’ and ‘Rocky Handsome’. He was also known for directing ‘Mumbai Meri Jaan’ with R Madhavan, Soha Ali Khan, Irrfan Khan, Paresh Rawal, and Kay Kay Menon.

Earlier, the hospital had shared in a statement: “Mr. Nishikant Kamat (50 years old, male) was taken to AIG Hospitals, Gachibowli, Hyderabad on July 31 with jaundice and abdominal distention. He was diagnosed with chronic liver disease and other secondary infections. He is in the Intensive Care Unit for ongoing follow-up under the supervision of a multidisciplinary team of senior consultants made up of gastroenterologists, hepatologists, critical care and others. His condition is critical but stable. ”Nishikant Kamat was also a director very popular from Marathi movies, he had made the decisions for hits like ‘Lai Bhaari’ starring Riteish Deshmukh as well as Swwapnil Joshi’s ‘Fugay’ and ‘Dombivali Fast’.