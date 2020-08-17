After TikTok, Trump indicates to ban Alibaba and other Chinese firms in the US.

India Top Headlines

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump indicated that he was seeking to ban other Chinese-owned companies, including e-commerce giant Alibaba in the United States, days after signing an executive order directed at TikTok’s parent company ByteDance, reported an American television channel.The development came after Trump issued an executive order on Aug. 14, requiring ByteDance to divest its interests in the operations of the video-sharing app TikTok in the US within 90 days.

“There is credible evidence that leads me to believe that ByteDance … could take action that threatens to harm the national security of the United States,” the US president said in the order.

The new order came after Trump signed an earlier executive order. The earlier order could have forced US-based app stores to stop distributing the TikTok app if ByteDance didn’t reach an agreement to sell it within 45 days.

Under the latest order, ByteDance is expected to destroy all of its copies of TikTok data attached to US users.

Earlier this month, US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo said the Trump administration is “working hard” to protect Americans from threats from “untrusted providers” such as TikTok and WeChat, which wants to remove from American app stores like those operated by Apple and Google.

US politicians have repeatedly criticized TikTok, owned by Beijing-based startup ByteDance, as a threat to national security due to its ties to the Chinese Communist Party.

China and the US are at odds on a variety of issues, including Hong Kong’s national security law, the South China Sea, the coronavirus, and trade.

Last month, India’s Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY) banned 47 apps, which were variants and cloned copies of the 59 apps banned in early June.

These banned clones include Tiktok Lite, Helo Lite, SHAREit Lite, BIGO LIVE Lite, and VFY Lite.

The 59 apps, most of which were Chinese, had been banned by the Indian government in light of available information that they are involved in activities that are “detrimental to the sovereignty and integrity and defense” of the country.

The ban came amid clashes between Indian and Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh.