trump-says-uae-will-open-diplomatic-ties-with-israel

Joint statement by the United States, the State of Israel and the United Arab Emirates https://t.co/oVyjLxf0jd – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 1597330210000

DUBAI: US President Donald Trump said Thursday that the UAE and Israel agreed to establish full diplomatic relations as part of an agreement to stop the annexation of occupied lands sought by Palestinians for their future status.The announcement makes the United Arab Emirates the first Arab Gulf state to do so and only the third Arab nation to have active diplomatic ties with Israel.President Donald Trump tweeted a statement from the countries acknowledging the agreement. However, some Palestinian leaders have criticized the move.The recognition grants Trump a rare diplomatic victory ahead of the November elections, as his efforts to see an end to the war in Afghanistan have yet to materialize, while efforts to achieve peace between Israel and the Palestinians have not They have advanced.

For Israel, the announcement comes after years of boasting by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that his government enjoys closer ties with Arab nations than is publicly acknowledged. Netanyahu has tried to build settlements on land sought after by the Palestinians and adopted a Trump proposal that would allow him to annex much of the occupied West Bank while giving the Palestinians limited autonomy in other areas.

For the United Arab Emirates, home to the skyscrapers of Dubai and the rolling oil-rich sand dunes of Abu Dhabi, it further refines its international campaign to be seen as a beacon of tolerance in the Middle East despite being ruled by rulers. autocratic. It also places the United Arab Emirates first in a race for regional recognition among neighboring Persian Gulf states.

And for the Palestinians, who have long depended on Arab backing in their fight for independence, the announcement marked both a victory and a setback. While Thursday’s agreement halts Israeli annexation plans, the Palestinians have repeatedly urged Arab governments not to normalize relations with Israel until a peace agreement is reached establishing an independent Palestinian state.

A senior Palestinian official criticized the US-brokered deal establishing formal ties between Israel and the United Arab Emirates in exchange for Israel abandoning its plan to annex West Bank land.

Hanan Ashrawi said on Twitter that the deal announced on Thursday perpetuated Israel’s occupation of the West Bank.

“Israel was rewarded for not declaring openly what it has been doing to Palestine illegally and persistently since the beginning of the occupation,” he wrote. She also said the UAE has submitted its “secret / normalization deals with Israel.”

A joint statement by the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Israel was issued immediately after Trump’s tweet. He said that delegations would meet in the coming weeks to sign agreements on direct flights, security, telecommunications, energy, tourism and medical care. The two countries will also partner to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

“Opening direct ties between two of the most dynamic societies in the Middle East and advanced economies will transform the region by stimulating economic growth, enhancing technological innovation and forging closer relationships between people,” said the statement from Trump, Netanyahu and Abu Dhabi. Crown. Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the daily ruler of the United Arab Emirates. He said the leaders had a three-way call to discuss the deal.

Among the Arab nations, only Egypt and Jordan have active diplomatic ties with Israel. Egypt made a peace agreement with Israel in 1979, followed by Jordan in 1994. Mauritania recognized Israel in 1999, but then ended relations in 2009 because of Israel’s war in Gaza at that time.

In addition to Trump, the main US mediators for the deal were the president’s senior adviser and son-in-law, Jared Kushner, the special envoy for the Middle East, Avi Berkowitz, and David Friedman, the US ambassador to Israel.

The United Arab Emirates is a United States allied federation of seven sheikhs on the Arabian Peninsula. Formed in 1971, the country, like other Arab nations at the time, did not recognize Israel for its occupation of the land where Palestinians lived.

“Arab oil is no more expensive than Arab blood,” the UAE’s founding ruler, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, once said when he agreed to a boycott of oil over US military support for Israel in the war. Middle East 1973.

The United Arab Emirates relied on white-collar Palestinians to create their nation. Over time, he maintained his position that Israel would allow the creation of a Palestinian state on the land it took in the 1967 war.

But in recent years, ties between the Arab Gulf nations and Israel have grown quietly, in part due to their shared enmity with Iran and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah. Prince Mohammed also shares Israel’s distrust of Islamist groups such as the Muslim Brotherhood and the militant group Hamas that controls the Gaza Strip.

It is unclear what prompted Israel and the United Arab Emirates to make the announcement now. In June, the UAE ambassador to the United States warned in an Israeli newspaper op-ed that Israel’s plan to annex the Jordan Valley and other parts of the occupied West Bank would “ disrupt ” the efforts of the United Arab Emirates. Israel to improve ties with the Arab nations.

The deal gives Netanyahu an internal boost at a time when Israel’s shaky coalition government is rife with infighting and faces the prospect of snap elections in the coming months. Netanyahu has seen his popularity drop as the country grapples with a new coronavirus outbreak and soaring unemployment as a result of previous lockdown measures.

Netanyahu also presented a valuable diplomatic achievement to his good friend, Trump, ahead of the US elections.

Still, by abandoning the annexation plan, Netanyahu may be hedging his bets before a possible change in the White House. Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic candidate, has made it clear that he would oppose any move by Israel to unilaterally redraw the map of the Middle East and annex the lands sought by the Palestinians.

Netanyahu also risked criticism from within his own hardline Likud Party, whose members strongly supported the annexation. Netanyahu seems to be betting that members of the Likud, and the small but influential settler movement, will agree that the peace deal offers more benefits than unilateral annexation. Opinion polls have shown that annexation is not a high priority for the vast majority of the Israeli public.

Abandoning its annexation plan changes little on the ground. Israel already has overall control of the West Bank and continues to expand its settlements there, while granting autonomy to Palestinians in a series of disconnected enclaves. Some 500,000 Israelis now live in the rapidly expanding West Bank settlements.

Next year, Israel will participate in the long-delayed UAE Expo 2020, the world’s fair hosted by Dubai. A secret synagogue also attracts practicing Jews to Dubai. The UAE has also announced plans to build the Abrahamic Family House in Abu Dhabi, which will house a mosque, a church and a synagogue.

Israelis traveling on Western passports routinely enter the UAE without issue, although a phone call between the two countries cannot yet be made. Israelis also work in the Dubai gold and diamond trade.

Emirati officials also allowed Israeli officials to visit and the Israeli national anthem was heard after an athlete won gold at an Abu Dhabi judo tournament. Israel also has a small mission representing its interests at the International Renewable Energy Agency in Abu Dhabi.