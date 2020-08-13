Sports

Sikki Reddy, positive physio test for Covid-19, most of the best shuttles came into contact with the duo | Badminton news

HYDERABAD: The novel coronavirus had hit the national badminton camp here when Tokyo Olympics hopeful Sikki Reddy and physical therapist Kiran Challagundla tested positive on Thursday.

The national camp, which began after a three-and-a-half-month gap on August 7, is facing an abrupt closure as many ferries, including Sai Praneeth, Kidambi Srikanth, and head coach Pullela Gopichand, came into contact with these. two.

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) conducted the Covid-19 test for shuttles, trainers and support personnel on Tuesday. While 18 of them, including PV Sindhu, their father, Gopichand tested negative on Wednesday, Sikki and Kiran’s test results came in Thursday morning.

Although Sindhu trained separately with Korean coach Park Tae Sang and Gopichand, the rest of the team, including Sikki, practiced together. Also, Gopichand, who was with Sindhu before, was also with these ferries.

The entire badminton team of 20, including the Indonesian coaches so far, will be retested at a corporate hospital in Hyderabad on Friday morning. An appointment has been booked between 8 am and 10 am at this hospital.

Another worrying issue was that Kiran had tapped for Sai Praneeth and Srikanth.

Head coach Gopiichand said: “The mandatory SAI test was administered to all athletes, coaches and support staff in the national camp. Two tested positive.”

“It is a matter of concern for all of us, as everyone has come into contact with Sikki and Kiran directly or indirectly. Sindhu practiced separately, but also had to be careful as Gopichand was with other ferries. Srikanth and Sai have worked with Physio Kiran and are now worried too. Now we have stopped training from Friday until receiving further instructions, “a coach told TOI, adding that they are going to carry out a second checkup as both Sikki and Kiran are asymptomatic.

“Both Sikki and Kiran are asymptomatic, so we want to do a second test. We hope they test negative tomorrow. We expect the results for the afternoon ”, said the coach.

Meanwhile, former world number one Saina Nehwal preferred to join the camp a little later and is practicing at a separate facility together with her husband Parupalli Kashyap and RMV Gurusaidutt.

Times of India