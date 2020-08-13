“Pakistan repeats lies about J&K”: India criticizes Chinese newspaper article | India News

India Top Headlines

@globaltimesnews The Global Times @globaltimesnews refused to transmit the response of the Indian Embassy to this interview… https://t.co/Ez5TRJzzHi – India in China (@EOIBeijing) 1597311360000

NEW DELHI: In response to an article in China’s ‘Global Times’ on Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian embassy in Beijing on Thursday he said that the Pakistani envoy has chosen to “repeat his lies” in front of J&K, which is an integral part of India.The Indian embassy further said that the affairs of the Union territory are the “internal affairs” of India where any other country has no locus standi.In an interview with the Global Times, Moin ul Haque, Pakistan’s ambassador to China, urged the world community to take the necessary measures to alleviate the “suffering of the people of Kashmir”, a year after India abolished the special status. Jammu and Kashmir under section 370.In a statement, the Indian embassy in China said that Ambassador Haque’s misrepresentation, while not surprising, cannot hide the significant progress J&K has made in the year after the repeal of Article 370.

Furthermore, he said: “India’s concerted efforts to bring peace, stability and progress to J&K are in stark contrast to Pakistan’s strategy, which is little more than a blatant and rapacious campaign of cross-border terrorism aimed at weakening the region.