Novak Djokovic says he will play at the US Open | Tennis news

Sports

BELGRADE: The world’s number one Novak Djokovic will compete in the US Open from Aug. 31 to Sept. 13 and the Western & Southern Open, the winner of 17 Grand Slam titles said in a statement on Thursday.His decision will be good news for the US Open organizers after several high-profile players, including former winners Rafael Nadal and Stan Wawrinka, withdrew over issues related to the novel coronavirus pandemic.But it’s also a U-turn from Djokovic after his June statements that competing in the 2020 US Open would be “impossible” due to COVID-19’s “extreme” protocols for the tournament at Flushing Meadows.“I am happy to confirm that I will participate in the Western & Southern Open and the US Open this year,” said the 33-year-old Serbian.

“It was not an easy decision to make with all the obstacles and challenges on so many sides, but the prospect of racing again makes me very excited.

“I am aware that this time it will be very different with all the protocols and security measures in place to protect the players and the people of New York.”