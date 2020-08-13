India Top Headlines

Much of the country is likely to receive heavy or very heavy rains for the next 2-3 days: IMD | India News

NEW DELHI: Much of the country is likely to receive heavy or very heavy rains over the next two to three days, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday.

IMD said an area of ​​low pressure has formed over the northwest of the Bay of Bengal off the northern coasts of Odisha and West Bengal.

There is also a monsoon trough plus a convergence of southwesterly winds with moisture from the Arabian Sea that will likely continue for the next two days, leading to heavy rains in various parts of the country.

Rather widespread rains with heavy to very heavy rains are very likely to occur in isolated locations in major parts of northern India (Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, eastern Rajasthan) during the next two days and decrease thereafter, the IMD said.

“Moderate to severe thunderstorms accompanied by lightning most likely in isolated locations over Uttarakhand, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, eastern Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh for the next 24 hours,” IMD said.

Several parts of western India are also expected to receive heavy to very heavy rains. This includes Gujarat, Goa, Konkan, the ghat areas of central Maharashtra and parts of central India for the next 4-5 days, the IMD said.

“Extremely strong isolated falls are also likely to occur over the state of Gujarat for the next 2-3 days and over the ghat areas of central Maharashtra for the next 24 hours,” IMD said.

Rather widespread rains are likely to occur with heavy to very heavy falls over Odisha, the coast of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana over the next 2-3 days, the IMD added.

