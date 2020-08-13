India Top Headlines

Kozhikode plane crash – Air India pilot unions seek to meet with Puri to discuss flight safety

NEW DELHI: Air India’s two main pilot unions sought to meet with Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday to discuss issues related to working conditions and flight safety, six days after the Kozhikode plane crash that killed 18 people.

“Our pilots constantly face the challenges of COVID-19, monsoon weather, poorly designed flight service time limitations (FDTL), various extensions and waivers granted by the DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation),” the letter stated. addressed to Puri. by the Commercial Pilots Association of India (ICPA) and the Pilots Guild of India (IPG).

The two unions said they write on behalf of Air India pilots and its subsidiaries Air India Express and Alliance Air.

An Air India Express flight from Dubai with 190 people, including a six-member crew, passed over the runway during landing at Kozhikode Airport in heavy rain on the night of August 7.

The narrow-bodied B737 plane fell into a valley 35 feet below and broke into pieces, killing 18 people, including the two pilots.

The two unions said in their letter: “Aviation policy makers are creating a caustic work environment without any blame or consequence. It is paramount that the safety of the traveling public is not compromised. Here you are our only hope.” .

Speaking about the Kozhikode plane crash, the unions noted: “Pending the results of official investigations, we can highlight the fact that the flight safety and working conditions of the pilots of Air India group companies do not they can be viewed in isolation. ”

They said the recently imposed pay cut by Air India was “abrupt, disproportionate and retrospective” and is aimed specifically at pilots of Air India group companies.

Last month, Air India issued an internal order stating that it has reduced the monthly allowances of its employees who have a gross monthly salary of more than Rs 25,000 by as much as 50 percent.

Air India Express said on Thursday that a total of 92 passengers injured in the Kozhikode plane crash have so far been discharged from hospitals after “being fully fit.”

The DGCA has banned the operation of wide-body jets at Kozhikode airport during this monsoon season as a precaution, a senior official said Tuesday, adding that the aviation regulator will carry out a special audit of airports receiving heavy rains. .

Reference page