Kamala’s flourishing draws controversy over the birth of the right

WASHINGTON: A few hours after Democratic candidate Joe Biden chose Kamala Harris as his running mate for the vice presidency, a right-wing “birth” controversy erupted in political circles, with questions about her eligibility for high office. because of his “paternity.

Unlike the case of former President Barack Obama, whom right-wing conspiracy theorists falsely claimed was born in Kenya, the question here is not whether Harris was born in the United States. It is established that she was born in Oakland, California (copies of her alleged birth certificate are already floating online): the argument is that she is not eligible for the office of vice president and presidency because she is not a “native citizen” – she is a girl “anchor” born to foreign parents.

“If crazy Joe cannot serve his full term, Kamala cannot become president by constitutional law. She is an anchor baby. Mother is from India, father is Jamaican and neither are US citizens at the time of her birth. “is read in a publication promoting another. birth controversy that is popular with racist white nationalists. And because the 12th Amendment to the United States Constitution states that “no person who is not constitutionally eligible for the office of president shall be eligible for the office of vice president of the United States,” the argument is that she is also not eligible for run for Veep.

The short answer from most constitutional experts is: Nonsense. The Citizenship Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment states that “all persons born or naturalized in the United States and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the state in which they reside.” And that does not depend on the citizenship of their parents. According to the United States Constitution, “To serve as president, one must be at least 35 years old, have been a resident of the United States for at least 14 years, and be a citizen by birth.”

While these “birth” issues have long been the fodder of racist white nationalists, they have been incorporated in recent years with a growing ethnic diversification of the United States, including in the political sphere, where there are many people of Asian and ethnic descent. africana that are increasing rapidly. President Trump, representing the former order of European origin, vigorously questioned whether former President Barack Obama was born in the United States, before finally backtracking after his birth certificate showed he was born in Hawaii. One lawmaker, former Congressman Steve King, has been pushing bills in Congress every year for decades to eliminate birthright citizenship.

In this case, the topic was taken up by Newsweek, a reputable magazine that has been in terminal decline for a few years and is dismissed as clickbait garbage by critics. He posted a cunning paternity attack on Harris Wednesday by John Eastman, who turned out to have unsuccessfully ran against Harris to be California Attorney General, losing the 2010 Republican primary.

“Dr. Eastman was focusing on a long-standing and somewhat arcane legal debate about the precise meaning of the phrase” subject to jurisdiction thereof “in the Citizenship Clause of the 14th Amendment. His essay has no connection whatsoever. with the so-called “birther-ism,” the 2008 racist conspiracy theory aimed at delegitimizing then-candidate Barack Obama by claiming, unsubstantiated, that he was not born in Hawaii but in Kenya. We share our readers’ revulsion at such vile lies “Newsweek said in his defense.

The racist resentment of whites at the emergence of individuals of color or mixed race in public life and politics is quite transparent and is revealed in many ways in today’s toxic political environment. Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson was among those who expressed concern that Kamala Harris would effectively become president if Joe Biden wins (due to the perception in some quarters that he is old and frail), mispronouncing his name. and doubling with “So what?” when it was corrected.

