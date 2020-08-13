Honda Amaze: Honda Amaze gets 4 lakh of sales, demand for auto increases

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI:

Honda Cars India announced Thursday that the Amaze subcompact sedan has cumulatively sold four lakhs of units since its introduction in 2013.The Amaze, now in its second generation, is currently Honda’s best-selling model in India.The Honda Amaze is powered by a BS-6 compliant 1.5L i-DTEC diesel engine and a 1.2L i-VTEC gasoline engine available in Manual and CVT versions for both fuel options.The first generation Honda Amaze was launched in India in April 2013 and sold 2.6 lakhs of units until March 2018.In its second generation, Honda Amaze has so far sold 1.4 million units since its launch in May 2018. Being a popular model in metropolitan and non-metropolitan areas, Tier 1 markets have contributed almost 44% of volumes total, while Tier 2 and 3 combined boosted their sales by 56%.

With the increasing popularity of automatic transmission models among customers, the share of automatics in Amaze has also increased from 9% in the first generation to more than 20% in the second generation version.

Honda Amaze is priced at Rs 6.17 lakh (ex-showroom) and Rs 7.63 lakh (ex-showroom) for gasoline and diesel, respectively. Honda Amaze competes with brands such as Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire and Hyundai Aura.

Rajesh Goel, Senior Vice President and Director of Marketing and Sales for Honda Cars India Ltd. said: “Honda Amaze has been an extremely successful model for HCIL and is a key pillar of our business. Amaze’s four lakh cumulative milestone has been made possible by the love of our customers and the support of our distributor partners, which has helped Amaze become a popular brand in all markets. It’s a contemporary sedan that not only matches but exceeds customer expectations and this milestone is a testament that Amaze has struck a chord with Indian customers. With 42% of new buyers opting for Amaze, we believe it is a great first car choice for customers, offering the status of a much larger sedan and great peace of mind with the lowest maintenance cost to suit your budget “.