Dhoni Tests Negative for COVID-19, to Join CSK Camp in Chennai | Cricket news

NEW DELHI: Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni tested negative for COVID-19.

Dhoni will now arrive in Chennai for a week-long training camp on the Friday before the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League.

The tournament is scheduled to begin on September 19 in the United Arab Emirates. Dhoni had undergone the mandatory test before he was eligible to join the camp alongside his teammate Monu Kumar Singh at a Ranchi hospital, sources told IANS.

In accordance with the Standard Operating Procedure of the Cricket Control Board in India (BCCI) before reaching the city chosen by the franchise for a training camp, they will undergo another round of testing after arriving in Chennai.

The 2020 IPL was originally scheduled to begin on March 29 with CSK scheduled to face the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede in the season opener. However, the tournament had initially been postponed until April 15 and then indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown in the country.

It had previously been revealed that Rajasthan Royals field coach Dishant Yagnik tested positive for coronavirus. The test was conducted with the team members due to meet in Mumbai next week for their flight to the United Arab Emirates.

Times of India