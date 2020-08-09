Transfer CBI FIR in Sushant Case to Mumbai Police, Maha Tells SC | Hindi Movie News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: Who will investigate the mysterious suicide death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput turned into a triangular war in the Supreme Court between Mumbai police on the one hand and Bihar and CBI on the other when Maharashtra told the high court that the agency Central has no jurisdiction to investigate the incident as the state had not consented to its investigation.

Given that the incident occurred in Mumbai, the CBI FIR should be treated as a ‘Zero FIR’ and transferred to the Mumbai Police, said the affidavit filed on behalf of the Mumbai Police by an inspector from the Bandra Police Station.

The inspector, Bhushan Mhadev Belnekar, said that Maharashtra, and not Bihar, was the competent state to give consent under Section 6 of the Delhi Police Special Establishment Act for CBI investigation into any crime that took place within the jurisdiction of the state.

Belnekar said: “The Bihar government’s decision to transfer the investigation to Patna is ruffled with bad fide as the Bihar police had no jurisdiction to present FIR in an incident that took place in Mumbai and secondly, Bihar did not it was the competent state to recommend the CBI investigation under the DSPE Law ”.

