pm-modi-launches-funding-facility-worth-rs-1-lakh-crore-under-agri-infra-fund

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a Rs 1 lakh crore funding facility on Sunday under the Agricultural Infrastructure Fund for agricultural entrepreneurs, startups, agricultural technology players and farmer groups for post-harvest management and promotion of agricultural assets.Modi also delivered the sixth installment of Rs 17,100 crore to more than 8.55 crore farmer beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme.

The Prime Minister launched the new Agricultural Infrastructure Fund via video conference. Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and senior ministry officials were also present on the occasion.