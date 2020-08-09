paytm: ‘Gabbar’ makes Paytm ‘change’ its name – Latest news

Sports

@Paytm Can you change your name to Binod? Be a sport. Let’s go. – Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) 1596821559000

The online payment application Paytm changed its name on its official Twitter account to Binod. The company did this in response to a request from a Twitter user named Gabbar. When requesting Paytm to change its name, Twitter user Gabbar wrote “@ Paytm … Can you change your name to Binod? Be a sport. Let’s go.”

“Done,” Paytm replied to the tweet.

For those of you wondering who Binod is, it is one of the latest memes circulating on social media. The name went viral after a recent video by popular YouTuber Slayy Point.

Titled ‘Why Indians Comment Section Is Trash (BINOD)’, the video looks at the types of comments Indians make online.

The meme has now taken over the internet with many organizations, national and state, using it to creatively send messages to potential users. For example, the country’s largest public sector bank, State Bank of India (SBI) has tweeted using #Binod to spread awareness about online safety while banking. “Only if everyone behaved like #Binod when online would there be fewer reports of fraud,” the SBI tweet reads. It also has a picture that says’ This is Binod. Binod likes to share his own name on social media, not his bank details.



“Dear #binod, we hope your name is not your online password. It’s pretty viral, change it now! #OnlineSafety, ”Mumbai police tweeted.