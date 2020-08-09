India Top Headlines

Mahinda Rajapaksa is sworn in as Prime Minister of Sri Lanka

COLOMBO: Former Sri Lankan President Mahinda Rajapaka was sworn in as the country’s new prime minister on Sunday at a historic Buddhist temple.

The 74-year-old leader of the Sri Lanka People’s Party (SLPP) was sworn in to the ninth Parliament by his younger brother and President Gotabaya Rajapaksa in the holy Rajamaha Viharaya in Kelaniya, a northern suburb of Colombo.

The SLPP, led by Mahinda, recorded a landslide victory in the general election on August 5, securing a two-thirds majority in Parliament needed to amend the Constitution and further consolidate the powerful Rajapaksa family’s grip on power.

Mahinda obtained more than 500,000 individual preference votes, the highest ever recorded by a candidate in the history of the elections.

The SLPP won in 145 constituencies, winning a total of 150 seats with its allies, a two-thirds majority in the 225-member parliament.

Reference page