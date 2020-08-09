Landslides and floods claimed more than 900 lives in 16 states this season | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: Floods and landslides have caused widespread devastation across the country with more than 900 deaths reported so far by 16 states this monsoon season.On Friday, Kerala added more than 23 to its tally of 33 lives lost reported as of August 6. West Bengal, Assam, Gujarat, Karnataka, MP and Maharashtra are the worst affected states.Around 69 lakh people in Bihar and 57 lakh in Assam have been affected by the floods, displaced or abandoned. Millions of people in India have lost their habitat, livestock and livelihoods and have taken refuge in thousands of aid camps run by state authorities. The Center has deployed 141 teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) for rescue operations, in addition to state disaster response forces (SDRF).

In the past 10 days, state governments have reported more than 200 deaths due to floods and landslides, bringing the overall count to close to 900. West Bengal has the highest deaths with 239, followed by 136 in Assam , 87 in Gujarat and 74 in Karnataka. and MP. The total number of flood-related casualties is likely to rise as many states do not submit their ‘situation reports’ regularly to the Center and rivers flow above the danger level in almost every state.

In Assam, of 136 flood-related deaths reported by the state government, at least 26 have been caused by landslides. Kerala’s Idukki, in a single day on Friday, saw more than 23 die and dozens fail in landslides caused by the floods.

The deluge has made it difficult for states to maintain social distancing and follow other guidelines, as prescribed by the Center in the face of the coronavirus outbreak, in relief camps or during their evacuation operations.

Climate change-related disasters, such as floods, have become a recurring phenomenon in India, with more than a thousand deaths recorded each year and millions of people plunged into poverty due to loss of habitat and livelihoods.

Of all the disasters recorded globally between 1998 and 2017, floods accounted for 44%. Climate change is wreaking more havoc than earthquakes and tsunamis. That makes the development of India very risky.