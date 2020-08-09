Sports

ipl 2020: IPL franchises against BCCI’s plan to have NCA physio in the UAE | Cricket news

MUMBAI: The Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises are not in line with the plan proposed by the Indian cricket board (BCCI) to send National Cricket Academy (NCA) physiotherapist Ashish Kaushik to the United Arab Emirates United during the T20 tournament. The board wants Kaushik to specifically track Team India cricketers, who return to the field after a five-month hiatus and are scheduled to fly to Australia immediately after the IPL.

However, the franchises are of the opinion that no “outsiders”, that is, those who are not part of the IPL teams’ respective biosecurity bubbles, should be able to physically interact with the players during the tournament.

The objection seems to come from the following aspects: If an IPL team is supposed to stay within a strict biosecurity bubble, how will it help someone who is not part of that bubble to interact with the players? Additionally, franchises are skeptical of the NCA’s handling of players due to some recent incidents. Franchises feel that if the NCA wants to follow up on the players, it can do so through video conferencing.

“The franchises hire the best physical therapists and trainers from around the world. The guys from the NCA can interact with players and franchises through video conferences. There is also a confidence deficit between the players and the NCA ”, say those who follow the evolution.

“Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s hernia went undetected. Kedar Jadhav’s return was rushed. Wriddhiman Saha’s rehabilitation was “a disaster.” Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah had their share of unpleasant experiences at the NCA. Who wants to take risks? The NCA has proven over and over again its inability. ”

TOI understands that more than at least two franchises intend to convey the same to the IPL governing council when a meeting is held next week.

The franchises say that under ideal circumstances, without the rage of the coronavirus pandemic, allowing Kaushik to be with the players would have been fine. Now, they prefer to avoid indulgence.

“Coordination will be a problem and we don’t want too many cooks to spoil the broth. Let’s have a proper system in place and move on to the T, ”say the franchises.

The BCCI hasn’t revealed much about the NCA’s workings in recent months, except that President Sourav Ganguly insists that players must report to the academy. The broader question of whether the institution meets the highest international standards has been left unanswered time and again. Lack of confidence also seems to be a reason.

“The franchises take care of their players throughout the year. The best facilities are available in UAE. Franchises have the best support staff. Take Delhi Capitals, for example. They brought Patrick Farhart on board as soon as he left the India team. Kamlesh Jain of Kolkata Knight Riders, who did his master’s degree in sports therapy at the London Met, has been the chief physical therapist for the Bengal Cricket Association. Tommy Simsek from Chennai is someone who has the confidence of MS Dhoni. Former Physiotherapist for the India team, John Gloster, is with Rajasthan Royals, ”say those in the know.

