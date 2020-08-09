India Top Headlines

India Calls on China to Withdraw Troops and Cease Construction in Ladakh’s Depsang Sector in Military Talks | India News

NEW DELHI: India called on China to withdraw its troops and halt construction activities in the strategically located Depsang-Daulat Beg Oldie (DBO) sector in eastern Ladakh, where both have amassed thousands of soldiers as well as tanks and guns artillery, in another round of military talks on Saturday.

India highlighted the “importance of reducing tensions to avoid any escalation or inadvertent confrontation” on the Depsang Plains, which has been a major flash point over the years because rival “perceptions” of the actual line of control ( LAC) differ enormously in the region. sources said.

In terms of strategic importance, Depsang Plains is more crucial than the Pangong Tso and Gogra areas, where the stalemate in troop disengagement has largely persisted despite the five rounds of the highest military dialogue at the commander level of body so far.

Saturday’s “one step lower” talks were held between the commander of the 3rd Infantry Division, Major General Abhijit Bapat and his PLA counterpart on the Chinese side of the DBO-Tien border personnel meeting point. Wien Dien (TWD) from 11 am to 7:30 pm.

“Below the corps commanders, who focus on the main sites of confrontation, conversations are taking place regularly at the level of colonels, brigadiers and divisional generals to discuss specific sectors,” said a source.

There was no official news about Saturday’s meeting. But sources said Gen Bapat insisted that PLA troops camping near the “bottleneck” or “Y-crossing” area on the Depsang Plains since May should not continue to prevent Indian soldiers from going to their homes. Traditional Patrol Points (PP) -10, 11, 12 and 13.

The “bottleneck” area lies about 18 km within what India perceives to be its territory, although China’s claim line is another 5 km west of it. China, in fact, claims 972 square kilometers of territory in the region.

The last major troop clash on Depsang Plains, the plateau situated at an altitude of 16,000 feet and some 35 km south of the critical Karakoram pass, took place in April-May 2013. PLA troops had invaded 19 km through from LAC to camp in the Raki Nalla area, and the confrontation was finally resolved after 21 days of hectic diplomatic negotiations.

A large and permanent PLA presence in Depsang could possibly threaten India’s two available access routes to the logistics center and airstrip at DBO and the critical Karakoram pass in the north.

“Depsang is an old problem because of the huge overlap of claims. Rival soldiers from both sides used to go to their PP in the past. But for the last two or three years, there has been some blockade of the patrols of others. This has worsened since May, ”said the source.

The PLA has also deployed more than 12,000 soldiers, with tanks and artillery guns, from its 4th Motorized Infantry Division and 6th Mechanized Infantry Division throughout LAC in the Depsang-DBO sector. The Indian army has also been deployed against with a pair of infantry brigades and an armored brigade in the region, as TOI previously reported.

