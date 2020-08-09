India Top Headlines

Expert Who Investigated Mangalore Air Crash List Possible Reasons for Kozhikode Mishap | India News

PUNE: Air Marshal (Retired) Bhushan Gokhale, who investigated the Mangalore plane crash that killed around 158 passengers in 2010, listed the possible causes behind the Kozhikode plane tragedy and stated that the investigation panel will look into issues details related to the mishap.

“In the 2010 Mangalore incident, 158 people died. Casualties are low in this Kozhikode tragedy. The reason 158 people died in the Mangalore incident when the plane caught fire. The plane sank deeply and people died from suffocation and only 8 survived. In the Kozhikode incident, the plane sank between 30 and 40 feet, “he told ANI.

He also explained about problems during landing if rainwater accumulates on the runway.

“It was raining a lot in Kerala. Accumulation of rainwater on the runway surface in the rainy season is the most risky. There must be adequate drainage in the fugitive and a water film of about 3mm max is allowed. . During braking, the wheel of the plane is locked during landing and then released. At that time, if there is a film, the plane will slide. In this case, the plane can go in the right or left direction or it cannot stop, “said Bhushan.

“The rubber in the airplane tires melts on landing and that’s why smoke comes out. In this case, if the water is on the runway, there will be a problem when landing, ”she said.

Previously, officials from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) told ANI that visibility was 2,000 meters at Kozhikode due to heavy rains and after landing on runway 10, the plane continued to run until the end of the runway. and it fell into the valley and broke. in two pieces.

Bhushan said there is no problem in table runway operations, but extra skill and caution is required when conducting flight operations there.

“There are many table runways in India and around the world. There is no reason to fear it. Kozhikode airport has a longer runway than Mangalore. But there is a DGCA rule for landing on table runways. Different The pilots were tested before they were cleared to land on table fugitives. Each fugitive has his specialty. Different precautions are taken for these airports, “he said.

The retired air marshal said the investigation panel will also look at why pilots have to make the decision to mandatorily land at Kozhikode if visibility was an issue there.

“As the media say, 2000 meters was visibility. If that is true, it was good visibility because in our field we consider 500 meters also good visibility. The query must find out what the visibility was at that time. Another is the wind factor . the wind is erratic on the table fugitives. The pilot ensures a safe landing considering all this. Perhaps the situation was not right, so they took a ride around the airport and then landed. There is a standard operating procedure established by the DGCA to clean the water from the runway. The investigation panel will review this during the investigation, “he said.

“The pilot can land in another place, but the amount of fuel left in the aircraft is important. Another thing is what the weather was like at other aerodromes as if there was no difference. It will leave after consultation on why they have to take the decision to obligatorily land in Kozhikode, “he said.

Bhushan said that the Digital Flight Data Recorder (DFDR) and Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) that have been recovered from the Air India Express plane will reveal the reasons behind the tragedy.

“It’s good that DFDR has been found. CVR has been found that will help find out how the drivers were talking if there was an engine problem, fuel availability, control problem and braking problem. These things will be logged in DFDR. These two teams they were badly damaged in the Mangalore incident, “he said.

As the DGCA ordered an investigation into the mishap, Bhushan said the exact reasons will be known if the investigation panel formed should be a composite team.

“I was the president and there was an experienced pilot with me. Two engineers were there and ATC officers who were track experts, weather experts and doctors. There should be a composite team. In these cases medical reasons should also come up,” he said.

“After the investigation into the 2010 Mangalore incident, we made between 40 and 50 suggestions and they were also implemented. We will also hear about the investigation into this incident. The pilot in the Mangalore incident had fallen asleep,” he said.

On Friday, an Air India Express plane carrying 190 people, including 184 passengers and six crew members on board, crashed at Kozhikode airport.

18 people lost their lives in the incident. Both the pilot and co-pilot are among the dead.

