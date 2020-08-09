Atmanirbhar Bharat: Rajnath Singh Announces Import Seizure of 101 Defense Articles | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: In an attempt to promote indigenous weapons over foreign faces, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday announced an import embargo on 101 items beyond the deadline set to boost the indigenization of defense production under the initiative of Atmanirbhar Bharat.Rajnath Singh said that after the embargo on certain defense imports, contracts worth almost Rs 4 lakh crore are estimated to be placed in the domestic industry within the next 6 to 7 years. The Tri-Services contracted nearly 260 schemes of such items at a cost of roughly Rs 3.5 lakh crore between April 2015 and August 2020, the defense minister said.The list includes wheeled armored fighting vehicles (AFVs) with an indicative import embargo date of December 2021, of which the Army is expected to hire nearly 200 at an approximate cost of more than Rs 5 billion. Of these, items worth nearly Rs 1.30,000 crore each are anticipated for the Army and Air Force, while the Navy anticipates items worth nearly Rs 1.40,000 crore during the same period.Singh said the defense ministry took the example of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s wake-up call for a self-sufficient India and prepared a list of 101 items for which there would be an import embargo beyond the timeline indicated against it. . This is a big step toward self-reliance on defense, Singh said.

The Defense Minister said that this embargo will give the Indian defense industry an opportunity to manufacture the items on the negative list using its own design and development capabilities.

A ‘Negative Weapons List’ will be notified under which imports of certain weapons systems and platforms will be banned to promote national defense manufacturing, with annual deadlines to place an embargo on the import of such items from those dates.

This list would be updated periodically, without compromising the operational requirements of the Services, to allow time for the national industry. The minister said that the list has been prepared by several rounds of consultations with various stakeholders and that all necessary measures will be taken to ensure that the deadlines for the production of equipment under the Negative Import List are met.

The DMA would progressively identify more equipment of this type for import embargo in consultation with all interested parties. This will also be noted in the DAP to ensure that no negative list items are processed for import in the future.

The Ministry of Defense has also bifurcated the capital acquisition budget for 2020-21 between the national and foreign capital acquisition routes. A separate budget heading has been created with an outlay of almost Rs 52 billion for the acquisition of domestic capital in the current financial year.