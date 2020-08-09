A fire breaks out in a hotel converted into a Covid care center in Vijayawada; 7 dead | Vijayawada News
VIJAYAWADA: At least 7 people died after a fire exploded at a hotel converted into a Covid-19 care facility by a private hospital in Vijayawada around 5 a.m. Sunday. Approximately 30 Covid-19 patients were being treated at the time of the incident. The electrical short is said to be the cause of the fire according to a preliminary estimate.
The Swarna Palace hotel, located on Eluru Road, was rented by Ramesh Hospital to treat Covid-19 patients. About 30 patients were admitted to the Swarna Palace in the last two weeks by the hospital. Approximately 10 paramedics were assisting them at the time of the incident. Most of the deaths have been from smoke asphyxiation, according to officials. As Covid-19 patients were already suffering from respiratory problems, the thick smoke further aggravated their situation. Many of the patients screamed for help from hotel room windows.
According to Vijayawada City Police Commissioner B Srinivasulu, the fire first broke out on the ground floor near the reception area and quickly spread to the first floor. The image captured by bystanders also showed a large fire in the reception area that soon erupted from the other end of the hotel building.
Srinivasulu said they have rescued about 30 people and the fire was brought under 25 minutes. He said the control room received an SOS around 5:15 am. Firefighters and rapid response teams rushed to the scene and began the rescue operation, he said. The patients were taken out using ladders, as the ladders were engulfed in fire and there was no external fire exit available.
Firefighters broke the windows to rescue the victims. Covid-19 patients were rushed to other hospitals in special ambulances. Prime Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy expressed shock at the incident and ordered officials to provide all possible help to the victims. He ordered an investigation into the incident and asked officials to submit a report.
Krishna District Collector A Md Imtiaz and Donations Minister Vellampalli Srinivas visited the site and evaluated the rescue operation.
