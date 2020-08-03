The United States will ban Tiktok on September 15 unless an American company buys it, Trump says.

India Top Headlines

WASHINGTON: President of the United States Donald Trump on Monday said the popular Chinese app, Tik Tok , would be prohibited in the country from September 15, unless it is purchased by a US company and states that a substantial amount of the purchase agreement must go to the treasury.

Tech giant Microsoft is in talks with TikTok’s parent company ByteDance to buy its U.S. operation.

However, the President is in favor of a full 100 percent purchase, not 30 percent as currently negotiated.

Trump confirmed to reporters that he spoke to the Indian-born Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella about the topic.

“We had a great conversation. He (Nadella) called me to see how I felt about it. I said, look, China can’t control it for security reasons … (it’s) too big, too invasive. It can’t be .. I don’t care if it’s Microsoft or someone else, a big company … the American company buys it. It’s probably easier to buy everything instead of buying 30 percent, “Trump told reporters in the Cabinet Room of the White House.

“I said, how’s 30 percent doing? Who’s going to get the name. The name is in. The brand is in. Who’s going to get the name, and who is going to get it when it’s owned by two different companies. So, my personal opinion was that it would probably be better to buy everything instead of buying 30 percent. I think buying 30 percent is complicated and I suggested that you can go ahead. You can try it, “he said.

Trump said he “set a date around September 15, at which point (TikTok) will close in the United States.”

However, he said: “If someone, be it Microsoft or someone else, buys it. It would be interesting, I said if they buy it, whatever the price that corresponds to who owns it.”

Trump said there would have to be a substantial payment to the United States government as part of the deal.

“A very substantial part of that price will have to go into the US treasury because we are making this deal possible. At this time, they have no rights unless we give them to them. So, we are going to give you the rights that you have to enter. You have to come to this country. It is a bit like the tenant owner. Without a lease, the tenant has nothing. So they pay what is called key money or pay something, “he said.

Trump said TikTok is a great asset “but it is not a great asset in the United States unless they have the approval of the” American government.

“So it will be closed on September 15 unless Microsoft or someone else can buy it and come to an agreement. A proper agreement. And the Treasury makes a lot of money, a lot of it,” he said.

Meanwhile, Redmond-based Microsoft said in a statement Sunday that, after a conversation between Nadella and Trump, it is prepared to continue discussions to explore a purchase of TikTok in the United States.

“Microsoft fully appreciates the importance of addressing the president’s concerns. You agree to acquire TikTok subject to a full security review and to provide adequate economic benefits to the United States, including the United States Treasury, ”the statement said.

Microsoft will quickly move to strike up talks with TikTok parent company ByteDance in a matter of weeks and will complete these discussions in any case by September 15, he said.

Last week, Trump threatened to ban the popular video-sharing app in the US after concerns were raised that it could be a risk to national security.

Microsoft said the talks with TikTok’s parent company ByteDance will be based on a notification made by Microsoft and ByteDance to the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS).

Microsoft added that “in any case” it would finish talking to ByteDance no later than September 15.

The two companies have notified their intention to explore a preliminary proposal that would involve the purchase of the TikTok service in the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, and which would result in Microsoft owning and operating TikTok in these markets.

Microsoft may also invite other US investors to participate in a minority interest in this purchase.

The company said, among other measures, that Microsoft would ensure that all private data of US TikTok users is transferred and remains in the United States.

United States Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Sunday that TikTok cannot remain in the current format in the United States as it “runs the risk of sending information on 100 million Americans.”

Mnuchin said he has spoken to several of the top US lawmakers and they all agree that “there has to be a change.”

In recent weeks, United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has accused TikTok of collecting personal information from Americans.

TikTok has previously emphasized that your US user data is already stored on servers based in the US and backed in Singapore, and therefore not subject to Chinese law, as some US officials have feared.