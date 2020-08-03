Sushant Singh Rajput had bipolar disorder, says the Mumbai police chief; Bihar lawmakers seek CBI investigation | Hindi Movie News

India Top Headlines

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput suffered from bipolar disorder, a mental condition characterized by extreme mood swings, at the time of his death, Mumbai Police Chief Parambir Singh said Monday amid a clamor from Bihar politicians by a CBI investigation.

Meanwhile, a Bihar IPS officer, who had landed in Mumbai on Sunday for leading the SIT investigation into the case, was quarantined under the city’s COVID-19 regulations, a development that the chief minister of Bihar, Nitish Kumar, called “inappropriate and forced”.

The problem resonated with the legislature of both Houses of Bihar, and lawmakers from across the political divide demanded a CBI investigation into the death of the 34-year-old Patna-born actor.



Both the Mumbai and Patna police are investigating the case.

Rajput, who impressed his audience with his performances during his short but promising career, was found hanging in his rented apartment in Bandra, Mumbai on June 14.

“The actor was found to have bipolar disorder and was receiving treatment and taking medication for it. The circumstances leading to his death are the subject of our investigation,” Mumbai Police Commissioner Singh said at a conference on press.

Singh also said that no politician’s name has appeared during the Mumbai police investigation.

It is not about not cooperating with the Bihar police team in the city regarding Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, Singh said, adding that Mumbai police are seeking legal opinion on the matter.

Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey had claimed that Vinay Tiwari, the IPS officer for Patna, who is in Mumbai to investigate the case after Rajput’s father filed an FIR, was “quarantined” by the authorities. cities of the metropolis.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday expressed strong disapproval of the officer’s “forced” quarantine.

“What they have done to him is inappropriate,” Kumar told reporters in Patna.

Patna police have recorded a case of incitement to suicide against actor Rhea Chakraborty, who was in a relationship with Rajput, based on a complaint filed by his father KK Singh.

Kumar also said that the matter has been discussed with the authorities in Maharashtra by DGP Gupteshwar Pandey.

“He (Pandey) will speak to the concerned authorities,” Kumar said.

When asked if he would speak to his Maharashtra counterpart, Uddhav Thackeray himself, the Prime Minister of Bihar said: “It is not a political matter. The issue in question is a legal obligation of the Bihar police. We will make every effort ” to accomplish the same. ”

However, he sidestepped questions about recommending a CBI investigation into the matter, the lawsuit of which has been raised by at least two of the deceased actor’s sisters.

Meanwhile, the political lines were blurred when Bihar’s bicameral legislature demanded a CBI investigation into Rajput’s death.

The lawsuit was first brought up by Neeraj Kumar Singh Bablu, a BJP MLA, and the cousin of the deceased stars, when President Vijay Kumar Chaudhary allowed members to speak on the matter after 12 bills were passed by the House, gathered for a truncation, one-day monsoon session.

Addressing to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Bablu asked the state government to turn the investigation over to the CBI.

“It is evident that the Maharashtra government is trying to put obstacles in the way of the Bihar police, preventing it from properly investigating the matter,” he alleged.

Bablu’s wife Nutan Singh, a BJP MLC, also raised the issue in the legislative council.

The BJP MLA highlighted the “forced quarantine” of an IPS officer from Patna, hours after he landed in Mumbai on Sunday, to reinforce his point.

The demand to turn the matter over to the central agency was seconded by opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav, who claimed that RJD was the first party to make such a demand. I had written a letter to the CBI shortly after Rajput’s death and I also requested that the next movie town of Rajgir be named after the deceased actor.

Congressional legislative party leader Sadanand Singh, who was also a former House Speaker, suggested that a resolution be passed in support of the demand for an IWC investigation into the actors’ deaths.

Raju Tiwari, an MLA from Ram Vilas Paswans LJP, and Awadhesh Kumar Singh of Congress were among others who rose to speak in favor of a CBI investigation.

Mumbai Police Commissioner Singh said that after filing an Accidental Death Report (ADR) in the case, the investigation is in progress and so far statements have been recorded from 56 people.

Statements by Sushant’s sisters have also been recorded, she said.

Sushant was upset after being linked to the death of his former manager Disha Salian on June 8, he said.

“So far, no politician’s name appeared during the investigation. There is no evidence against any party politician,” Singh said, referring to a query on the name of a prominent young Maharashtra politician mentioned on social media. .

“The Bihar Police FIR says that Rs 15 crore was diverted from Sushant’s account. During the investigation, we found that he had Rs 18 crore on his account, of which around Rs 4.5 crore still they are there, “he said.



There is still no confirmation of a direct transfer to Rhea Chakraborty’s account, he added.

Police consulted forensic experts and doctors during the investigation, he said.

“We obtained CCTV footage from June 13 and 14 of his home, but obtained no evidence on any of the parties detained there,” he said.

“The statements of Sushant’s father, sister and brother-in-law were recorded on June 16. At that time, they did not raise any suspicions or complain about any errors in our investigation,” he said.

All angles are being investigated, whether it’s professional rivalry, financial transactions, or health reasons that could have led to the actors’ deaths, he said.