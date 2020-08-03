India Top Headlines

Rahul Gandhi digs in PM Modi as India reports more than 50,000 cases of Covid-19 for the fifth day in a row | India News

NEW DELHI: With the country reporting more than 50,000 Covid-19 cases for the fifth day in a row, Congressman Rahul Gandhi struck Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, who had said “the right decisions at the right time means that India is Better without “.

Rahul Gandhi posted a chart on his Twitter account that shows India at the top of the list of 10 countries with the highest number of coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours.

India reported 52,972 Covid-19 cases on Monday, as the count of such cases crossed the 18-lakh mark in the country.

“The right decisions at the right time mean that India is better than other countries. PM,” Rahul Gandhi wrote on Twitter.

After India, the graph showed the US with 47,511 cases, Brazil with 25,800 cases, Peru with 21,358 cases, and Colombia with 11,470 cases in the last 24 hours.

The number of patients who have recovered from the disease also rose to more than 11.86 lakh in the country, according to the Union health ministry.

Gandhi has been attacking the Prime Minister and the government for the way the pandemic has been handled. He has also said that the national blockade has “failed” to deliver the desired results.

Original source