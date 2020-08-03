Punjab Hooch Tragedy: Hooch Tragedy: Congressmen Rajya Sabha Partap Singh Bajwa and Shamsher Singh Dullo meet with Deputy Prime Minister of Punjab Singh Badnore to demand an IWC investigation | Chandigarh News

India Top Headlines

CHANDIGARH: two Rajya Sabha Deputies of Congress – Partap Singh Bajwa and Shamsher singh dullo – they took photos of their own state government about the tragedy hooch , claiming that a liquor mafia was operational in Punjab. The two met with Gov. Vice President Singh Badnore on Monday to demand an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Compliance Directorate (ED).

The two also referred to the operation of the illegal distilleries in Punjab. “The first illegal distillery was found in Khanna, the second in Rajpura and the third in Ghanaur. Interestingly, Rajpura and Ghanaur are part of Patiala, which is CM’s home district and his wife’s parliamentary constituency, ”the letter said.

“The Prime Minister (Amarinder Singh) is clearly not aware of what is happening in his own district. Excise and police are unaware of the same, and both departments are headed by the CM himself. It should be noted that officers from the same departments could never conduct a fair investigation, “they stated in a letter to the governor.

The operation of illegal distilleries in the prime minister’s home district speaks volumes about the government’s illegality and administrative failure, they said.

Both Bajwa and Dullo are former Presidents of the Punjab Congress.

“The CM claims to have acted against the liquor mafia in recent months on the basis of some FIRs registered throughout the State. However, if the police and special taxes had acted effectively, the manufacture and circulation of illegal liquor would have stopped and all the real culprits would be jailed, “they added.

The MPs urged Badnore to send a recommendation to the Center to allow CBI and ED to investigate the production and distribution of illegal liquor in Punjab.

“We have written the letter to highlight the existence of the liquor mafia in Punjab to seek immediate action. For several months, there have been reports of loss to the public prosecutor due to liquor smuggling by licensed distilleries, the operation of illegal distilleries and the production of spurious liquor in Punjab, ”he added.

Bajwa added: “We have raised this problem, as it shows a clear failure of the administrative machinery in the State. We have written letters to the CM … ”

The two leaders of Congress alleged that there has been an obvious smuggling of liquor from Punjab to other states, especially during the COVID shutdown period. This has resulted in massive loss of income for the state of Punjab.

“The death of these people (in the tragedy of the couple) is not a simple accident but a cold-blooded murder committed due to the greed of the mafia. The spurious liquor was being manufactured and sold throughout the state. However, neither the special tax department nor the police department knew the same thing, ”said Bajwa.

“The CM heads the special taxes and the department of origin. Smuggling, the operation of illegal distilleries, the production and circulation of spurious liquor cannot be done without the active collusion of officials from the Department of Excise and the Police Department, ”Bajwa later told the media.