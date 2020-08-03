India Top Headlines

PM Modi to represent all devotees, only guests should come to the Ram Temple founding ceremony: CM Yogi Adityanath | India News

AYODHYA: Uttar Pradesh Prime Minister Yogi Adityanath said Monday that all devotees want to come to witness the Ram Temple foundation stone laying ceremony on August 5, but only those who are invited should come here as first Minister Narendra Modi will represent all of them.

“We have made all the arrangements to ensure that there is no laxity in any respect. The main focus is on Covid-19. The protocol must be strictly enforced. Only those who are invited should come here. All devotees want to come, but PM will represent them. everyone, “said the prime minister.

CM Adityanath said that to witness this historic moment, it is essential that we light earth lamps in our homes on August 4-5.

“Religious leaders will decorate temples, organize ‘deepotsav’ and ‘akhand Ramayan Path’ in temples, and will remember their ancestors who sacrificed themselves for Ram Temple,” he said.

“Along with Ayodhya, it will be a historic moment for the country and the world when Prime Minister Modi will lay the foundation stone for the construction of a great temple of Lord Ram in Ayodhya after 500 years. Understanding its importance, I have come here to make a balance of the preparations before the foundation laying ceremony, “he added.

CM Yogi said that after Covid-19, the state government and the temple trust would invite devotees to the district in a planned way.

The Chief Minister offered prayers at the Hanuman Garhi Temple during his visit to Ayodhya to take stock of the preparations for the ‘bhoomi pujan’ scheduled for August 5. CM Yogi and officials also visited Ram ki Paudi to inspect the arrangements prior to the foundation stone laying ceremony.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to lay the foundation stone for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on August 5.

The construction of the Ram temple will begin in Ayodhya after the ceremony to lay the first stone in which several dignitaries from the political and religious field are likely to participate.

Times of India