India Top Headlines

No Compromise on Territorial Integrity: India to China during the fifth round of military talks | India News

NEW DELHI: The Indian Army has categorically relayed to the Chinese PLA in the fifth round of military talks that it will not compromise the territorial integrity of India, and clearly said that the withdrawal of troops from Pangong Tso and some other sticking points in the East Ladakh should be completed in the first, people familiar with the events said Monday.

Senior commanders of the two armies held intense negotiations for nearly 11 hours on Sunday at a designated meeting point in Moldo on the Chinese side of the Current Line of Control (LAC).

The Indian delegation clearly and firmly communicated to the Chinese side that the restoration of the status quo ante in all areas of eastern Ladakh was key to the general ties between the two countries, and that Beijing must ensure the complete disconnection of its troops. of the remaining friction points, according to people familiar with the developments.

It was also categorically broadcast that the Indian army will not compromise the country’s territorial integrity, they said.

The Chinese army has withdrawn from the Galwan Valley and other areas, but the withdrawal of troops has not advanced from the Finger Four and Eight areas in Pangong Tso, as required by India. Mountain spurs in the area are known as fingers. China has also not completed the withdrawal of troops from the Gogra areas.

The focus of the Sunday talks was to finalize modalities for further downscaling and withdrawal of troops from various sticking points, the sources said, adding that both sides discussed the details of the negotiations with their respective military and political leaders. .

Sources said Army Chief Gen. MM Naravane received a detailed briefing on the talks on Monday morning, which was then followed by a discussion he had with senior military officials about the general situation in eastern Ladakh.

The National Security Adviser, Ajit Doval, and the Minister of External Affairs, S Jaishankar, are also known to have been briefed on the talks, and the entire military and strategic army tasked with dealing with the border line is deliberating on various aspects of the general situation.

The Indian delegation was led by Lt. Gen. Harinder Singh, commander of the Leh-based Corps 14, while the Chinese side was led by Major General Liu Lin, commander of the southern Xinjiang military region. The previous round of Corps Commander-level talks took place on the Indian side of LAC on July 14 and lasted almost 15 hours.

There was no official news about the details of the meeting.

The military talks took place 10 days after both sides held another round of diplomatic parliaments on the border issue.

After diplomatic talks, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that both sides agreed that an early and complete withdrawal of troops throughout LAC in accordance with bilateral agreements and protocols was essential for the overall development of relations. bilateral.

Last week, India contested China’s claim that the disconnection process was completed in most places.

“Some progress has been made towards this goal, but the disconnection process has not yet been completed,” MEA spokesman Anurag Srivastava said when asked about China’s claim.

In the past three weeks, India has significantly increased troops and weaponry in the areas around Daulat Beg Oldi (BOD) and the Depsang Valley in proportion to the deployment of troops by the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (EPL) .

During military and diplomatic talks, India has also been demanding the withdrawal of Chinese troops from Depsang, the area where they had infiltrated in 2013.

The transgressions had created diplomatic and military tensions, but were resolved after hectic rounds of negotiations after which Chinese troops withdrew.

India began sending reinforcements to Depsang and the areas around BOD in mid-May when tension between the two sides gradually escalated, and the deployment has increased significantly with several thousand troops, tanks, and artillery weapons in the past two months, sources said.

The formal troop withdrawal process began on July 6, a day after a nearly two-hour phone conversation between the NSA Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi about ways to reduce tension in the fighting. .

The first round of the Lieutenant General’s talks took place on June 6, during which both sides finalized an agreement to gradually withdraw from all separation points beginning with the Galwan Valley.

However, the situation deteriorated after the Galwan Valley clashes on June 15 in which 20 members of the Indian Army staff were killed, as the two sides significantly reinforced their deployments in most areas throughout from LAC.

The Chinese side also suffered casualties in the clashes, but has not yet provided details. According to a US intelligence report, the number of victims on the Chinese side was 35.

The second round of military talks took place on June 22.

In the third round of military talks on June 30, both sides agreed to a “rapid, gradual and gradual” phase-down as a “priority” to end the confrontation.

Following the Galwan Valley incident, the government has given the armed forces “full freedom” to provide an “adequate” response to any Chinese misadventure in LAC.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has also moved air defense systems, as well as a sizeable number of its front-line combat aircraft and attack helicopters, to several key air bases.

Times of India