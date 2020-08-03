India Top Headlines

India Strengthens Troop Presence in North Ladakh, Deployment of Heavy Tanks to Face Chinese Threat | India News

NEW DELHI: In response to China’s deployment of more than 17,000 troops and armored vehicles in front of Daulat Beg Oldi (BOD) and the Depsang Plains in Ladakh, India has carried out a heavy deployment of troops and tank regiments in the area to counter any misadventures of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) there.

“We have carried out a very heavy deployment of troops and tanks in the BOD and Depsang plains area, including the T-90 regiments that are part of an armored division,” government sources told ANI.

The deployments have been made from Patrol Point 1 near Karakoram Pass (PP-3) to the Depsang Plains, where the Chinese have amassed more than 17,000 troops from the April to May period and have been blocking Indian patrols of PP-10 to PP -13, sources said.

The armored deployment is such that the Chinese would find it difficult to operate there, should they prove any misfortune, they said.

Before the Chinese began to accumulate in front of the BOD and Depsang, the entire area was served by a mountain brigade and an armored brigade, but today more than 15,000 troops and various tank regiments have been moved there both by road and by air to address the threat from China, the sources said.

One of the main intentions of the Chinese in this area has been to build a road from their TWD battalion headquarters in front of the BOD sector to the Karakoram crossing area and to connect the battalion there.

The connectivity plan, which has been thwarted in the past, will allow the two Chinese units to reach each other in a matter of a couple of hours against the 15-hour trip through the G219 highway in their territory, the sources said.

The Chinese placed a small bridge within Indian territory in a nala (drain) near PP-7 and PP-8, but Indian soldiers broke it a few years ago, sources said.

Currently, India and China maintain a dialogue focused on the disconnection of the Finger area and other points of friction, but the accumulation of Chinese throughout LAC in the plains of Depsang and the BOD area has not yet been addressed in the military talks.

Currently, we are in a position of strength in the Depsang Plains and BOD area now and we are in no rush to discuss that with the Chinese. Let the disconnect take place first, and then we can talk about reducing the voltage there as well, the sources said.

On Sunday, India and China held talks at the Commander level of the Moldo Corps on the Chinese side of LAC to discuss the withdrawal.

The Chinese had previously agreed to a complete disconnect in the Galwan Valley, PP-15, Hot Springs, and Gogra along with the Finger area near Pangong Tso Lake.

However, China stopped fulfilling its commitment after the initial disconnection in the Finger area and now wants to build an observation post at Finger 5. This has been rejected by India, which has clearly stated that it will have to completely disconnect and restore the state currently cited in April / May 2020.

Reference page