Google Pixel 4a with Snapdragon 730G processor released; Will be available in October – Latest news

Google has officially launched the Pixel 4a smartphone. Google also announced that it will launch a 5G-enabled Pixel 4a variant alongside the 5G-enabled Pixel 5 later this year. Google will present the Pixel 4a as an upgraded version of the Pixel 3a at an affordable price.

The Pixel 4a has a starting price of $ 349 which translates to around Rs 26,250 in India. Having said that, Google has yet to reveal the exact price of the Pixel 4a in India. As far as the 5G variant of the Pixel 4a is concerned, it will cost $ 499. It is unknown if the 5G variant will make it to India or not.

Google offers three-month free trials of YouTube Premium, Google Play Pass and Google One with Pixel 4a. Buyers in the US can pre-order the Pixel 4a from the Google Store and Google Fi. It will be available to customers in the US on August 20. The Pixel 4a is expected to be available in India in October on Flipkart.

The Pixel 4a bets heavily on the camera and claims to offer a similar camera experience compared to the Pixel 4, with HDR + with dual exposure controls, portrait mode, top shooting, night view with astrophotography capabilities, and merged video stabilization .

As for the camera, there is only one lens with 12.2 MP dual pixel sensor, 1.4 μm pixel width, autofocus and double pixel phase detection. There’s F1.7 aperture along with optical and electronic image stabilization. At the front, there is an 8MP camera with F2.0 aperture. There is also support for 4K video recording at 30FPS.

The Pixel 4a comes in the ‘Just Black’ color option with a 5.8-inch OLED display. It has a matte finish on the back. The Pixel 4a runs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor with Titan M security module for in-device security along with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. There is only one RAM and one memory variant for the Pixel 4a. The device has a 3140 mAh battery and Google promises a day of battery life. Google offers a ready-to-use 18W fast charger. The Pixel 4a is a single SIM phone with eSIM support. There is a 3.5mm headphone jack along with a USB Type-C port.

