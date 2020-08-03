Expression of opinion cannot constitute contempt of court: Prashant Bhushan to SC | India News
NEW DELHI: The expression of opinion, “even if it is open, unpleasant or unpleasant to some,” cannot constitute contempt of the court, activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan said in his response to a just cause notice issued by the Supreme Court on Monday. .
On July 22, the High Court issued a notice to Bhushan to listen on August 5 to the criminal contempt proceedings initiated against him for his two alleged derogatory tweets against the judiciary, observing his prima facie statements “that discredited the Justice administration”.
In a 142-page affidavit of response filed by attorney Kamini Jaiswal, the activist attorney has referred to several court decisions, speeches by former judges and sitting judges for contempt of court and “suffocation of dissent” in a democracy and their opinions on legal actions in some cases.
Bhushan also defended his two tweets.
“The defendant (Bhushan) declares that the expression of his opinion, however open, unpleasant or unpleasant for some, cannot constitute contempt of court. This proposal has been established by several judgments of the Supreme Court and in foreign jurisdictions such as Great Britain, the United States and Canada, “he presented.
He also referred to freedom of expression and expression under Article 19 (1) (a) of the Constitution, and said that this right was the highest guardian of all the values that the Constitution considers sacred.
“The relationship between Article 19 (1A) and Article 129 (this gives SC the power of contempt) is governed by Article 19 (2). Article 19 (2) (reasonable restrictions) recognizes the shackles that can be placed on freedom of expression and expression under the power of the court to punish for contempt under Article 129.
“‘Reasonable restraint’ is the operative word under Article 19 (2), any exercise of contempt powers by the Supreme Court need not necessarily be of a nature that goes beyond ‘reasonable restraints,'” Bhushan said in the affidavit.
To prevent a citizen from forming, maintaining and expressing a ‘good faith opinion’ in the public interest about any institution that is a creature of the Constitution, it is not a reasonable restriction and violates the basic principles on which our democracy is based, said.
The affidavit says that contempt power under Article 129 of the Constitution must be “used to assist in the administration of justice and not to exclude voices seeking accountability in court for errors of omissions and commissions.”
He said that stopping constructive criticism from “people of knowledge and prestige” is not a “reasonable restriction”.
Preventing citizens from demanding accountability and reform and advocating for it by generating public opinion is not a “reasonable restriction,” he said, adding that Article 129 cannot be pressured to stifle criticism in good faith.
The affidavit also raised objections related to the procedures for accepting the contempt petition filed by a certain Mehak Maheshwari on July 21.
Previously, the High Court had issued a notice to Bhushan, and had also requested the assistance of Attorney General KK Venugopal.
Referring to Bhushan’s tweets, the trial court had said that these statements are prima facie capable of “undermining the dignity and authority” of the institution of the Supreme Court in general and of the office of the President of the Supreme Court of India in particular, in the eyes of the general public.
Bhushan recently filed a separate statement requesting the withdrawal of the July 22 order in the contempt process initiated by his alleged disparaging tweets against the judiciary.
Simultaneously, Bhushan along with former Union Minister Arun Shourie and veteran journalist N Ram have also filed a motion with the Supreme Court contesting the constitutional validity of a legal provision, dealing with criminal contempt for “scandalizing the court”, saying that it was a violating freedom of speech and the right to equality.
On July 22, the High Court issued a notice to Bhushan to listen on August 5 to the criminal contempt proceedings initiated against him for his two alleged derogatory tweets against the judiciary, observing his prima facie statements “that discredited the Justice administration”.
In a 142-page affidavit of response filed by attorney Kamini Jaiswal, the activist attorney has referred to several court decisions, speeches by former judges and sitting judges for contempt of court and “suffocation of dissent” in a democracy and their opinions on legal actions in some cases.
Bhushan also defended his two tweets.
“The defendant (Bhushan) declares that the expression of his opinion, however open, unpleasant or unpleasant for some, cannot constitute contempt of court. This proposal has been established by several judgments of the Supreme Court and in foreign jurisdictions such as Great Britain, the United States and Canada, “he presented.
He also referred to freedom of expression and expression under Article 19 (1) (a) of the Constitution, and said that this right was the highest guardian of all the values that the Constitution considers sacred.
“The relationship between Article 19 (1A) and Article 129 (this gives SC the power of contempt) is governed by Article 19 (2). Article 19 (2) (reasonable restrictions) recognizes the shackles that can be placed on freedom of expression and expression under the power of the court to punish for contempt under Article 129.
“‘Reasonable restraint’ is the operative word under Article 19 (2), any exercise of contempt powers by the Supreme Court need not necessarily be of a nature that goes beyond ‘reasonable restraints,'” Bhushan said in the affidavit.
To prevent a citizen from forming, maintaining and expressing a ‘good faith opinion’ in the public interest about any institution that is a creature of the Constitution, it is not a reasonable restriction and violates the basic principles on which our democracy is based, said.
The affidavit says that contempt power under Article 129 of the Constitution must be “used to assist in the administration of justice and not to exclude voices seeking accountability in court for errors of omissions and commissions.”
He said that stopping constructive criticism from “people of knowledge and prestige” is not a “reasonable restriction”.
Preventing citizens from demanding accountability and reform and advocating for it by generating public opinion is not a “reasonable restriction,” he said, adding that Article 129 cannot be pressured to stifle criticism in good faith.
The affidavit also raised objections related to the procedures for accepting the contempt petition filed by a certain Mehak Maheshwari on July 21.
Previously, the High Court had issued a notice to Bhushan, and had also requested the assistance of Attorney General KK Venugopal.
Referring to Bhushan’s tweets, the trial court had said that these statements are prima facie capable of “undermining the dignity and authority” of the institution of the Supreme Court in general and of the office of the President of the Supreme Court of India in particular, in the eyes of the general public.
Bhushan recently filed a separate statement requesting the withdrawal of the July 22 order in the contempt process initiated by his alleged disparaging tweets against the judiciary.
Simultaneously, Bhushan along with former Union Minister Arun Shourie and veteran journalist N Ram have also filed a motion with the Supreme Court contesting the constitutional validity of a legal provision, dealing with criminal contempt for “scandalizing the court”, saying that it was a violating freedom of speech and the right to equality.