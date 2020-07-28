India Top Headlines

Gold box: NIA interrogates ex-Kerala secretary, will he be a witness? The | India News

KOCHI: On Monday you were interrogated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for almost nine hours on Monday by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and former Kerala chief secretary CM Pinarayi Vijayan, M. Sivasankar, for the gold smuggling racket. particularly the CM office.

Sivasankar, who was questioned from 10 am to 7 pm at the NIA office, was asked to appear before the agency again on Tuesday. NIA detectives were shocked at the extent of Sivasankar’s involvement in the case, though legal and political observers say the length of the interrogation would mean the agency had some loose ends to tie up regarding the officer’s connections. IAS with Swapna Suresh and some of the other main defendants.

S Rajeev, a lawyer for Sivasankar, told reporters that it is important to note that Sivasankar’s name has so far not been mentioned in any official documents related to the case. “It was not related in any way to the gold smuggling incident. The investigating agency has to decide whether to make you a witness or not. The questioning is for clarity, “he said.

