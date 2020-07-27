India Top Headlines

Rajasthan crisis: speaker withdraws from SC battle, governor says ‘may be’ at session demand | India News

JAIPUR / NEW DELHI: Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra told the state government on Monday that an assembly session can be called on short notice if the agenda is a floor test, a conditional acceptance of the demand from Congress while the The party held protests and sought the intervention of the president. .

Congressional workers staged protests in major state capitals, including the Raj Bhavans, seeking an assembly session in Rajasthan.

Mishra returned his new proposal to convene a session to the Ashok Gehlot government and asked him to come up with another version after incorporating three suggestions. These included giving a 21-day notice for the session.

But the governor’s note also offered Prime Minister Ashok Gehlot the quickest alternative, who is desperately trying to save his government after a rebellion by Sachin Pilot and 18 other MLAs in Congress.

Despite intensifying its turmoil outside, Congress decided to withdraw for now from a legal battle in the apex court.

In the Supreme Court, Rajasthan President CP Joshi withdrew his petition against the Supreme Court order last week and asked him to postpone the action until July 24 on the disqualification notices to Sachin Pilot and the rebels MLA of Congress.

Chief attorney Kapil Sibal told a bank headed by Judge Arun Mishra that the appeal had become unsuccessful after the higher court failed to uphold the instructions approved by the higher court, which then issued a new order asking for the status quo in the notices.

BJP MLA Madan Dilawar’s petition in the Rajasthan High Court against the merger of six Bahujan Samaj Party MLA into Congress in Rajasthan was dismissed on Monday, providing relief to the Gehlot camp which, even by its own admission, has only one Most naked in the House.

Governor Mishra’s new three items for the next draft of a proposed assembly session are a 21-day notice; live broadcast of the floor test, if carried out; and social distancing in the assembly to avoid the coronavirus.

He also said that statements from the government media indicate that he wants to demonstrate his majority through a vote of confidence, but this has not been mentioned in his proposal.

“If the government wants to win a vote of confidence, then it can become a reasonable reason to call the assembly session at short notice,” said a press release, quoting the governor.

Earlier, the Rajasthan Legislative Congress Party (CLP) sent a memorandum to President Ram Nath Kovind, seeking his intervention to convene a session of the assembly.

Prime Minister Gehlot said at the CLP meeting that he also spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the current political situation in the state. I had written to Modi a few days ago.

The memorandum to the President alleged the MLA horse trade in Rajasthan to overthrow an elected government.

The CLP, led by Gehlot, said the government was not allowed to convene an assembly session when it wanted to discuss the coronavirus crisis and the state’s economy.

Three congressional leaders who have served as law ministers also pressured Mishra.

In a letter, Ashwani Kumar, Kapil Sibal and Salman Khurshid said the governor’s office is above the compulsions of partisan politics.

“Having served as Union ministers of law and justice for different periods of time and as students of constitutional law, we have the clear opinion that the established legal position obliges the governor to call the session of the assembly in accordance with the advice of the state cabinet.

“Any deviation from the constitutional position established in the current circumstances would be an avoidable denial of his oath of office and create a constitutional crisis,” he said.

The main leader of the Congress, P Chidambaram, alleged that the governors appointed by the BJP have violated the Constitution and the “seriously affected” parliamentary democracy.

Congress previously alleged that the rebellion was designed by the BJP and accused Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat of being involved in the “conspiracy”.

Avinash Pande, Congressional Secretary General in charge of Rajasthan, said Congress will use all “weapons of democracy” in the fight.

Congress has 107 MLAs in the state assembly and BJP 72. But with 19 of the MLA rebels, party leaders say the government is just above the halfway point, with the support of independents and allies. .

MLAs in Gehlot camp are hidden for several days in a hotel on the outskirts of Jaipur. Those in the rebel camp are said to be in hotels in Gurgaon.

