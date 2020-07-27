Members of Parliament smoke on MTNL network service, seek private ISPs | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: State-run Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (MTNL) may lose its exclusive rights to provide Internet services to Members of Parliament due to complaints related to quality of service.

The sources said a meeting of the House of Parliament committee last week discussed the possibility of involving private Internet service providers to supply high-speed broadband facilities to MPs, as they had faced “serious difficulties “in the presentation and reception of official documents received by Parliament. Secretary.

This was also approved by President Om Birla in a review of the situation in May when he said that the services of private operators should be explored to facilitate the online work of parliamentarians.

While parliamentarians can use private mobile phone services, Internet services according to parliamentarians’ official quota are provided exclusively by MTNL.

Updated data plan of deputies for our account: MTNL

The sources said the broadband services provided by the state-owned telecommunications company have been slow and uneven at times, making it difficult for parliamentarians to carry out work related to Parliament.

However, it is known that MTNL defended its services and informed the House Committee of Representatives that it, by itself, improved the usage plans of parliamentarians based on their usage patterns. He also informed the House of Representatives Committee that parliamentarians’ monthly data consumption limit was increased to 1500 GB, taking into account the need to increase data consumption during the shutdown period. The service provider, the sources said, also claimed that it has undertaken several other infrastructure projects to equip the floors of Parliament and parliamentarians.

A final decision in this regard, sources told TOI, will be subject to a main decision by the House Committee and further ratification by the joint committee on parliamentarians’ wages and allowances, as the decision will have financial implications. and consequential amendments to the Rules of Housing and Telephone Installations (Members of Parliament), 1956.

