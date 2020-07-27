India Top Headlines

Mamata Banerjee thanks Prime Minister Modi for his cooperation in fighting the Covid crisis | India News

KOLKATA: Prime Minister Mamata Banerjee thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday for his cooperation in dealing with the Covid-19 crisis in West Bengal, but claimed that “some people in constitutional positions” are regularly harassing the state government.

Mamata Banerjee was reportedly targeting West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, who has disagreed with the state government over a number of problems since he took office in July last year.

Both the state and central governments are elected agencies and should work together, he said during an online program where the prime minister inaugurated new Covid-19 test facilities in West Bengal, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh.

“I would like to thank the prime minister for having several discussions (with the chief ministers) about the Covid crisis. And so far, there has been no lack of cooperation on his part. I want to thank him for that. But some people, who hold positions Constitutional, they regularly disturb the state government. This is not acceptable, “Banerjee said without naming anyone.

In response to Banerjee’s comment on Monday, BJP State President Dilip Ghosh said the governor did the right thing by pointing out the state government’s mistakes.

“The way the governor has been insulted by TMC government ministers is unprecedented,” he said.

The confrontation between the West Bengal government and the Raj Bhavan had escalated during the Covid-19 pandemic, with Banerjee accusing Dhankhar of repeatedly interfering in the operation of the state administration, and the latter claiming that a state cannot be governed as someone “. personal fief”.

Expressing concern over the alleged deterioration of law and order in West Bengal, Dhankhar had said last week that the state police were not operating according to the rules and urged the prime minister to find time and interact with him on the matter.

On July 16, after the governor said that the education system in West Bengal is “politically caged,” Banerjee alleged that the governor was acting “more dangerously” than a BJP spokesperson and that this is not appropriate for someone. who occupies a constitutional position.

