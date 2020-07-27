India Top Headlines

Floods enter new areas in Bihar, hitting a million more people; 24.5 lakh affected in 11 districts | India News

PATNA: Flood waters spread to new areas in the 11 affected districts of Bihar, affecting an additional million people, despite the fact that no new deaths were reported and the number remained at 10, the Department said Monday. of Disaster Management.

The latest bulletin says that a total of 24.42 lakh people have been affected by floods in 765 panchayats from 93 blocks in 11 districts with Darbhanga being the most affected, where 8.87 lakh people have been displaced in its 14 blocks.

Sunday’s bulletin had said the number of people affected by the floods in Bihar was almost 15 lakh in 11 districts.

In addition to Darbhanga, the eastern districts of Champaran and Muzaffarpur are severely affected where 7.0 lakh and 3.20 lakh have been affected, according to the bulletin.

The Indian Air Force helicopter food package launch operation was halted tonight in the Gopalganj, Darbhanga and Eastern Champaran districts.

The operation had begun in these places on July 25.

A senior official from the Disaster Management department said relief distribution via boats and other means would continue in these locations and also in other abandoned districts.

Each relief package contains two and a half kilos of flattened rice, one kilogram, half a kilo of sugar, matchbox and a package of candles being prepared at the Sri Krishna Memorial Hall in the state capital.

People have been forced to leave their homes due to flooding. The situation appears to be more or less the same in all affected districts.

A family in the Kaharpur village of the Naugachhia subdivision of the Bhagalpur district were seen demolishing their home when the Kosi River was about to take it easy.

When asked the reason for doing so, they said that several houses have been washed away by the Kosi water and that their house will also be removed in a few hours, so she is removing bricks to use in another house once the situation improves. .

In the Shormar village of Samastipur, where flood waters have submerged everything, one of the affected people said that a vast area has been flooded. Even the school has been seriously affected. She said that people do not have water to drink.

It looks like people will have to drink the flood water after boiling them, he said, adding that so far he has received no help from the administration.

In the Baliadangi village of Kishanganj district, people have been surrounded by floods and there is no way to get them out of the place.

The total number of victims stood at 10 in the districts and no recent deaths were reported on Monday, according to the bulletin.

The districts affected by the floods are Sitamarhi, Sheohar, Supaul, Kishanganj, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Gopalganj, West Champaran, East Champaran, Khagaria and Saran.

Seventeen NDRF teams and eight SDRF teams are involved in rescue operations as part of which 1.67 people have been evacuated from affected areas so far, according to the bulletin.

In addition, 12,858 people remain in 29 relief camps, while almost 3.28 lakh people were fed in 703 community kitchens.

The commander of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Vijay Sinha, said his staff have so far evacuated 6,600 people and affected livestock to safer locations in Gopalganj, Saran, East Champaran, West Champaran, Darbhanga and Supaul .

In addition, the NDRF has also been helping the district administration distribute aid materials, Sinha said, adding that the teams have helped medical personnel reach the affected rural areas.

Flood relief work has been challenging this year in light of the raging COVID-19 pandemic, he said.

Various rivers such as Baghmati, Burhi Gandak, Kamlabalan, Lalbakeya, Adhwara, Khiroi, and Ghaghra flow above the danger level, while the Ganga water level increases at Hathidah, Munger, Bhagalpur, and Kahalgaon. Although the level has dropped at Gandhi ghat in Patna, it has remained stable at Buxar and Digha in Patna, according to a newsletter from the Water Resources Departments.

Meanwhile, the Director of Public Relations (CPRO) for the Eastern Central Railway area, Rajesh Kumar, said that some trains in the Darbhanga-Samastipur section have been diverted due to flooding reaching the beam of the railway bridge between southern Hayaghat and Thalwara.

