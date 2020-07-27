After Israel, France will give fans to India | India News
NEW DELHI: France donated 50 Osiris-3 ventilators and 70 Yuwell 830 ventilators with BiPAP mode to India, as Covid infections in India continue to increase. The French donation was announced even as Israel brought in 50 mechanical fans and started a new initiative to work together to build Covid test systems.
In a letter to Prime Minister Modi last week, President Emmanuel Macron wrote about the French decision to send medical equipment and technical expertise to India. A statement from the French embassy said: “Osiris ventilators are particularly useful for emergency transport, hospital transfer and recovery. Yuwell 830 ventilators have two-level positive airway pressure, a non-invasive technique to supply oxygen to the lungs without intubation. These fans meet the needs of Indian hospitals. ”
