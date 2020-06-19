‘Style’ actor Sahil Khan pays tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput, reveals the reason behind leaving Bollywood in cryptic post

India Top Headlines

Sahil Khan of ‘Style’ fame, who made his Bollywood debut in 2001 with the film, gained immense popularity due to his good looks and love of fitness. However, after some of his projects began to fail at the box office, Sahil apparently stayed away from the industry.

Now, following the sad disappearance of Sushant Singh Rajput, Sahil has also joined the group of people who criticize the debate on nepotism. Sahil, in a cryptic post, shared his story where he revealed how he, too, faced the worst part of being an outsider in the industry. The actor also shared a photo from the entertainment magazine that he had shared with Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan.

Taking her name from Instagram, she wrote: ‘BOHUT KAM LOGON KE SAATH ZINDAGI MAIN AESA HOTA HAI KE APNI 1ST FILM #STYLE KE BAD INDIA KE SABSE TOP FILM MAGAZINE KE COVER PAR, DO INDIA KE SAB SE BADE SUPERSTAR KE SAATH HO .. .. MAGAR UNME SE EK SUPERSTAR KO BOHUT BURA LAG JAB KE PRINCIPAL A NAYA THA, UNKA FAN THA, KAMZOR THA PHIR BHI WOH MUJHE KAI BAAR SIDE ROLE KE LIYE BHJA NAUHE BHI, A DARSHAN CHOTE GUESS WHO?



Then he added: “I WILL NOT GIVE YOU AF TODAY FOR HIM COZ @sushantsinghrajput NE UNKA SUCHHA ASLI CHEHRA DIKHA DIYA. DUNIYA KE WOH REGISTER NEW TALENTS SE KITNA DARTE HAI – 20 SAAL PRINCIPAL JOHN ABRAHAM KE ILAWA KO MAY KO HI NAHI DETA; SOLO STAR SON KO HI KAAM MILTA HAI – THINK ABOUT IT – RIP @sushantsinghrajput ‘

Sahil also shared a video in which he opened on his trip to Bollywood and claimed that he does things on his own terms and conditions. He also added that he is happy with life and happy with it.