Mumbai Police Recover Five Newspapers From Sushant Singh Rajput’s Bandra Residence

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide at his Bandra residence on June 14, his premature death has shocked many. The published autopsy report stated that the actor passed away due to suffocation caused by hanging. While Mumbai police are investigating his death, a Times Now report stated that five newspapers have been recovered from his Mumbai home and that he will investigate the same.

Recently, the director of Sushant Singh Rajput’s latest unreleased film “Dil Bechara”, Mukesh Chhabra was summoned by the police. In his statement, the casting director-turned-filmmaker had shared that he knew the ‘Raabta’ actor professionally and that the last time he spoke to Sushant was when the actor called him on his birthday.

Sushant Singh Rajput was rumored to be in a relationship with Rhea Chakraborty and was recently removed from the Bandra Police Station, where she went to record her statement. The police reportedly recorded the statements of 10 people, including Rajput’s relatives, the doctor, the manager, home help and friends.