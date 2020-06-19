Ayushmann Khurrana quote stating that Karan Johar’s production house ‘only worked with the stars’ resurfaces as fans tend #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput

India Top Headlines

Fans of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput have been turning to social media to demand #JusticeForSushant and, in turn, are trending the hashtag across the country. According to the tweets, a large number of fans seem to feel that the actor who died by suicide was a victim of politics and the power play that supposedly prompted him to take the drastic step.

On top of that, trolls have targeted producer Karan Johar and his “gang,” while claiming that the filmmaker only promotes industry pundits and star kids. Among the many tweets that have been floating around the Internet is an excerpt from actor Ayushmann Khurrana’s book: “Cracking the Code: My Bollywood Journey.” In the excerpt, he recalled that filmmaker Johar’s production house rejected it as “We only work with stars and we cannot work with you.”

The post, which is now going viral, has sparked a renewed conversation about nepotism in the film industry.

The excerpt recounts the time when Radio Jockey interviewed KJo and expressed his desire to be an actor. The director then gave the then-aspiring actor his office landline number. He said, “I was extremely excited and thought to myself, Ab Ab toh’s life established hai. Ab mujhe koi rok nahi sakta! Ab toh featuring Ayushmann Khurrana hai from Dharma Productions! “The next day I dialed the number Haran had given me. They said Karan was not in the office. The next day I called again. They said he was busy. And finally, my bubble burst when, the next day, they told me bluntly “We only work with stars and we cannot work with you.”

In addition to this, Sushant fans have asked the creators of his hit movie “Dil Bechara” to give the actor his due and give his latest film a theatrical premiere rather than an OTT release.

