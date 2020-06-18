Sushant Singh Rajput’s father reveals he was unaware of his son’s depression in his statement to the Mumbai police | Hindi Movie News

India Top Headlines

Sushant Singh Rajput stunned Bollywood and the entire nation after he committed suicide on June 14 in his Mumbai apartment. Since then, several speculative reports have been circulating in the media. After police recently found prescriptions and medications for depression in his home, his father revealed that he did not know that his son was struggling with depression.

Mumbai police recently recorded the official statement of Sushant’s father and his two sisters before they returned to Delhi and reported that the family does not suspect anyone of foul play. Her father, in his statement, also added that Sushant often felt depressed. However, he did not know that he was in depression and was being treated for the same.

Officials will speak to Rajput manager Siddharth Pathani to understand whether “professional rivalry” has pushed the 34-year-old actor to end his life. Other factors, such as your financial stability, upcoming projects, and your general job profile, will also be considered to determine your unfortunate action.

Following the actor’s post mortem report, the state’s Interior Minister Anil Deshmukh wrote on Twitter: “While the post mortem report says the actor @itsSSR committed suicide by hanging himself, there are media reports that he allegedly suffered from clinical depression. because of professional rivalry. @MumbaiPolice will also test this angle. ”

So far there is no clear answer as to why Sushant had to take his life, as no note was found in his room where he spent his last hours.

On the labor front, Sushant Singh Rajput made his acting debut with a popular television series. He appeared in several successful Bollywood movies including “Kai Po Che”, “MS Dhoni: The Untold Story”, “PK”, “Sonchiriya”, “Chhichhore and others”. Sushant was last seen on Drive from an OTT platform and his latest movie ‘Dil Bechara’ with Sanjana Sanghi was supposed to be released in May 2020, but was postponed due to the national blockade.

