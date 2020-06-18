Sanjay Leela Bhansali offered Sushant Singh Rajput 4 movies? The | Hindi Movie News

India Top Headlines

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death by suicide not only sparked shocks throughout Bollywood, but also opened the floodgates for debate on various troubling issues. In one last, director Sanjay Leela Bhansali was found named in a criminal complaint charged with the actor’s death.

Lawyer Sudhir Kumar Ojha filed a case against the director and 7 others, including Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor and others, for allegedly conspiring against RSS and not allowing his films to be released, forcing him to take his life, which According to him, it amounted to murder. Actress Kangana Ranaut was reportedly included as a witness in the case.

A source dismissed the claims, saying that not only were the actor and director “fond” of each other, but they were also slated to work together on 4 movies. In a statement to ETimes, the source said: “Many people in the industry are expressing their pain and not many know that both Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjay Leela Bhansali appreciate each other very much and also for their work. In fact, not once, but 4 times working together he was in the cards for them, SLB had offered him 4 films, but due to timing problems, things did not materialize. ”

Recalling the time when SLB was attacked by a fringe group and Sushant dropped his last name ‘Rajput’ in protest of the same thing, the source said: “As far as his equation is concerned, Sushant had taken a fairly strong position for SLB when The Director was attacked in Jaipur and while Sushant condemned the violence, he also dropped his last name ‘Rajput’ to show his support for the filmmaker. ”

When the news of Sushant’s death broke, Bhansali’s productions paid tribute to the actor by sharing a post that said, “We are speechless. Sushant will be deeply missed. Strength to his family and friends.”

“And not only SLB, but even Ekta Kapoor and Sushant had a lot of mutual admiration. Ekta was not only her close friend, but also a great admirer of her craft, in fact, she has praised Sushant time and time again for her talent and offered her various projects. ”

Ekta Kapoor, who was also named on the case, also responded in a social media post saying, “Thank you for the case for not releasing Sushi … when I actually did launch it. I am more than annoyed at how intricate they can be be the theories. be. Please let family and friends cry in peace! The truth will prevail. I can’t believe this. ”

The case has been filed under IPC sections 306, 109, 504 and 506. The court reportedly set July 3 as the next hearing date.



Rajput died by suicide at his Bandra residence by hanging himself on Sunday, according to police. Dozens of actors and public figures from all sectors have expressed their condolences.

